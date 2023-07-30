2023 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/30/2023
A photo of golfer Celine Boutier
The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour major at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Boutier dominated the event played in her home country, becoming the third French women to win a major championship. She won the tournament by six shots on 14-under 270, beating defending champion Brooke Henderson.

Behind Henderson were A Lim Kim, Yuka Saso, Nasa Hataoka, Gaby Lopez and Celine Borge, all on 7-under total.

Boutier won and the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

Amundi Evian Championship recap notes

Boutier picks up the win in the 19th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time in her LPGA Tour career and earning her first major win.

By winning the event, Boutier earned a five-year LPGA Tour exemption and 650 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 76 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds. One amateur made the cut and was not paid for their finish.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open in Scotland.

2023 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Celine Boutier -14 66 69 67 68 270 $1,000,000
2 Brooke M. Henderson -8 69 70 67 70 276 $585,967
T3 Celine Borge -7 67 72 70 68 277 $283,278
T3 Gaby Lopez -7 69 68 72 68 277 $283,278
T3 A Lim Kim -7 67 74 67 69 277 $283,278
T3 Yuka Saso -7 67 69 71 70 277 $283,278
T3 Nasa Hataoka -7 70 67 68 72 277 $283,278
8 Gemma Dryburgh -6 70 70 69 69 278 $158,805
T9 Atthaya Thitikul -5 69 75 70 65 279 $122,100
T9 Megan Khang -5 70 73 70 66 279 $122,100
T9 Su Ji Kim -5 67 74 71 67 279 $122,100
T9 Rose Zhang -5 69 71 71 68 279 $122,100
T9 Nelly Korda -5 70 73 64 72 279 $122,100
T14 Jennifer Kupcho -4 68 75 71 66 280 $95,922
T14 Esther Henseleit -4 67 73 73 67 280 $95,922
T16 Stephanie Kyriacou -3 74 71 68 68 281 $81,808
T16 Morgane Metraux -3 70 75 68 68 281 $81,808
T16 Linn Grant -3 69 71 70 71 281 $81,808
T16 Minjee Lee -3 69 71 66 75 281 $81,808
T20 Min Ji Park -2 69 75 72 66 282 $65,045
T20 Jin Young Ko -2 70 70 73 69 282 $65,045
T20 Ashleigh Buhai -2 72 72 68 70 282 $65,045
T20 Eun-Hee Ji -2 67 75 70 70 282 $65,045
T20 Hyo Joo Kim -2 71 72 67 72 282 $65,045
T20 Anna Nordqvist -2 72 70 68 72 282 $65,045
T20 Angel Yin -2 67 76 66 73 282 $65,045
T20 Alison Lee -2 66 71 71 74 282 $65,045
T28 Moriya Jutanugarn -1 71 74 72 66 283 $47,560
T28 Ariya Jutanugarn -1 70 73 73 67 283 $47,560
T28 Sarah Kemp -1 73 73 68 69 283 $47,560
T28 Sarah Schmelzel -1 72 73 69 69 283 $47,560
T28 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -1 69 75 69 70 283 $47,560
T28 Johanna Gustavsson -1 70 75 67 71 283 $47,560
T28 Ryann O'Toole -1 70 74 68 71 283 $47,560
T28 Wei-Ling Hsu -1 69 73 68 73 283 $47,560
T36 Amy Yang E 72 71 75 66 284 $35,610
T36 In Gee Chun E 72 72 72 68 284 $35,610
T36 Wichanee Meechai E 66 76 74 68 284 $35,610
T36 Ayaka Furue E 69 76 70 69 284 $35,610
T36 Peiyun Chien E 68 71 74 71 284 $35,610
T36 Georgia Hall E 71 73 68 72 284 $35,610
T42 Aditi Ashok 1 71 72 74 68 285 $27,910
T42 Linnea Strom 1 73 72 70 70 285 $27,910
T42 Albane Valenzuela 1 69 74 71 71 285 $27,910
T42 Hae Ran Ryu 1 67 71 76 71 285 $27,910
T42 Leona Maguire 1 70 73 67 75 285 $27,910
T42 Lilia Vu 1 71 70 68 76 285 $27,910
T48 Daniela Darquea 2 70 74 75 67 286 $22,649
T48 Mi Hyang Lee 2 70 76 71 69 286 $22,649
T48 Hye-Jin Choi 2 72 73 72 69 286 $22,649
T48 Miyu Yamashita 2 70 75 67 74 286 $22,649
T48 Patty Tavatanakit 2 69 67 74 76 286 $22,649
53 Minami Katsu 3 74 69 72 72 287 $20,530
T54 Jiyai Shin 4 72 74 75 67 288 $18,607
T54 Jenny Shin 4 72 73 73 70 288 $18,607
T54 Pauline Roussin 4 73 73 71 71 288 $18,607
T54 Elizabeth Szokol 4 73 72 70 73 288 $18,607
T54 Allisen Corpuz 4 71 73 71 73 288 $18,607
T59 Angela Stanford 5 69 75 75 70 289 $16,363
T59 Hinako Shibuno 5 72 72 69 76 289 $16,363
T61 Cheyenne Knight 6 71 75 75 69 290 $14,758
T61 Stephanie Meadow 6 69 76 76 69 290 $14,758
T61 Yan Liu 6 72 72 73 73 290 $14,758
T61 Karis Davidson 6 73 72 70 75 290 $14,758
T61 Sung Hyun Park 6 72 70 72 76 290 $14,758
T61 Lydia Ko 6 66 76 71 77 290 $14,758
T61 Min Lee 6 74 70 67 79 290 $14,758
68 Paula Reto 7 64 75 72 80 291 $13,472
69 Pernilla Lindberg 8 68 72 74 78 292 $13,153
70 Emma Talley 15 73 73 81 72 299 $12,834

