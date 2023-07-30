2023 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour major at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Boutier dominated the event played in her home country, becoming the third French women to win a major championship. She won the tournament by six shots on 14-under 270, beating defending champion Brooke Henderson.

Behind Henderson were A Lim Kim, Yuka Saso, Nasa Hataoka, Gaby Lopez and Celine Borge, all on 7-under total.

Boutier won and the $2,000,000 winner's share of the $11,000,000 purse.

Amundi Evian Championship recap notes

Boutier picks up the win in the 19th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time in her LPGA Tour career and earning her first major win.

By winning the event, Boutier earned a five-year LPGA Tour exemption and 650 Race to the CME Globe points.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 76 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds. One amateur made the cut and was not paid for their finish.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 Freed Group Women's Scottish Open in Scotland.

2023 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details