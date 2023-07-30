2023 3M Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 3M Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/30/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Tony Finau
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 3M Open prize money payout is from the $7.8 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of 3M Open prize pool is at $1,404,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $850,200in PGA Tour prize money today. The 3M Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $14,527.

The 3M Open field is headed by Lee Hodges, Tony Finau, JT Poston and more. Hodges has a huge edge coming into Sunday, so everyone will be chasing hard.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 3M Open from the correct 2023 3M Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their performance.

The 2023 3M Open prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 23.7 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 3M Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,404,000
2 $850,200
3 $538,200
4 $382,200
5 $319,800
6 $282,750
7 $263,250
8 $243,750
9 $228,150
10 $212,550
11 $196,950
12 $181,350
13 $165,750
14 $150,150
15 $142,350
16 $134,550
17 $126,750
18 $118,950
19 $111,150
20 $103,350
21 $95,550
22 $87,750
23 $81,510
24 $75,270
25 $69,030
26 $62,790
27 $60,450
28 $58,110
29 $55,770
30 $53,430
31 $51,090
32 $48,750
33 $46,410
34 $44,460
35 $42,510
36 $40,560
37 $38,610
38 $37,050
39 $35,490
40 $33,930
41 $32,370
42 $30,810
43 $29,250
44 $27,690
45 $26,130
46 $24,570
47 $23,010
48 $21,762
49 $20,670
50 $20,046
51 $19,578
52 $19,110
53 $18,798
54 $18,486
55 $18,330
56 $18,174
57 $18,018
58 $17,862
59 $17,706
60 $17,550
61 $17,394
62 $17,238
63 $17,082
64 $16,926
65 $16,770
66 $15,549
67 $15,403
68 $15,257
69 $15,111
70 $14,965
71 $14,819
72 $14,673
73 $14,527

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.