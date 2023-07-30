2023 3M Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 3M Open prize money payout is from the $7.8 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of 3M Open prize pool is at $1,404,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $850,200in PGA Tour prize money today. The 3M Open prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $14,527.

The 3M Open field is headed by Lee Hodges, Tony Finau, JT Poston and more. Hodges has a huge edge coming into Sunday, so everyone will be chasing hard.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 3M Open from the correct 2023 3M Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their performance.

The 2023 3M Open prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 23.7 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 3M Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout