DP World Tour adds Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters, Qatar Masters to end of 2023 schedule

07/28/2023
The DP World Tour logo
The DP World Tour has added two events to the tail end of the season schedule, and they're familiar stops.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters and Commercial Bank Qatar Masters are back on the schedule after both of the event's traditonal host venues hosted events on other tours. The two tournaments will take place in consecutive weeks in October, each with a purse of $3.25 million.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters moves to a new venue at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande and will be played Oct. 19-22, the week after the acciona Open de Espana in Madrid.

The Commercial Bank Qatar Masters will be played a week later Doha Golf Club from Oct. 26-29 and will be the final event for players to secure their DP World Tour cards for the 2024 season via their Race to Dubai Ranking and qualify for the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa. The top 64 available and eligible players in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai ranking qualify for that event.

The 2023 season then concludes the next week with the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, at Jumeirah Golf Estates, which will feature the leading 50 available players on the Race to Dubai playing for a $10 million tournament purse and their share of the $6 million Race to Dubai bonus pool.

