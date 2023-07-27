2023 Senior British Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Senior British Open Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/27/2023
A photo of golfer Bernhard Langer
The 2023 Senior British Open Championship purse is set for $2.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $432,204 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Senior British Open Championship field is headed by Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Darren Clarke.

It's the 16th event of the season, with 156 players taking on the Scottish resort course. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 70 and ties.

This tournament is played at Royal Portcawl Golf Club in Wales.

The Senior British Open Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

Senior British Open Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $2,750,000
Winner's share: $432,204
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

POSITION MONEY
1 $432,204
2 $288,187
3 $162,195
4 $129,649
5 $109,849
6 $90,792
7 $77,770
8 $64,735
9 $58,122
10 $51,755
11 $47,699
12 $44,427
13 $41,525
14 $39,820
15 $38,129
16 $36,424
17 $34,719
18 $33,399
19 $32,354
20 $31,447
21 $30,567
22 $29,687
23 $28,807
24 $27,940
25 $27,060
26 $26,180
27 $25,300
28 $24,420
29 $23,595
30 $22,825
31 $22,069
32 $21,354
33 $20,639
34 $20,034
35 $19,457
36 $18,907
37 $18,357
38 $17,862
39 $17,367
40 $16,872
41 $16,377
42 $15,882
43 $15,387
44 $14,892
45 $14,410
46 $13,915
47 $13,420
48 $12,925
49 $12,430
50 $11,935
51 $11,440
52 $10,945
53 $10,450
54 $9,955
55 $9,474
56 $9,034
57 $8,594
58 $8,209
59 $7,824
60 $7,494
61 $7,164
62 $6,834
63 $6,559
64 $6,312
65 $6,037
66 $5,762
67 $5,487
68 $5,267
69 $5,047
70 $4,813

