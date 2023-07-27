The 2023 Senior British Open Championship purse is set for $2.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $432,204 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Senior British Open Championship field is headed by Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Darren Clarke.

It's the 16th event of the season, with 156 players taking on the Scottish resort course. There is a 36-hole cut to the top 70 and ties.

This tournament is played at Royal Portcawl Golf Club in Wales.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The Senior British Open Championship will be played over four days from Thursday through Sunday.

Senior British Open Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $2,750,000

Winner's share: $432,204

Field size: 156 players

36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Charles Schwab Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The money earned this week counts toward the Charles Schwab Cup points list. Each dollar earned translates into a regular season point to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs in 2023. The top 72 players get into the first leg.

At the season of the season in 2023, the top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $2.1 million bonus pool (all as annuities), based on the points standings.

The PGA Tour Champions does not offer Official World Golf Ranking points in its events.

2023 Senior British Open Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout