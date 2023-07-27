2023 Amundi Evian Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship purse is set for $6.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Amundi Evian Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 19th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Amundi Evian Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $6,500,000

Winner's share: $1,000,000

Field size: 132 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe