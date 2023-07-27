2023 Amundi Evian Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Amundi Evian Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

07/27/2023
The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship purse is set for $6.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Amundi Evian Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 19th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Amundi Evian Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $6,500,000
Winner's share: $1,000,000
Field size: 132 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Amundi Evian Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,000,000
2 $610,759
3 $443,060
4 $342,742
5 $275,868
6 $225,711
7 $188,929
8 $165,523
9 $148,803
10 $135,427
11 $125,393
12 $117,031
13 $109,675
14 $102,990
15 $96,970
16 $91,619
17 $86,943
18 $82,928
19 $79,583
20 $76,908
21 $74,237
22 $71,558
23 $68,887
24 $66,208
25 $63,869
26 $61,531
27 $59,185
28 $56,843
29 $54,505
30 $52,499
31 $50,490
32 $48,485
33 $46,479
34 $44,470
35 $42,802
36 $41,129
37 $39,460
38 $37,784
39 $36,112
40 $34,776
41 $33,441
42 $32,105
43 $30,762
44 $29,426
45 $28,423
46 $27,417
47 $26,414
48 $25,412
49 $24,409
50 $23,406
51 $22,740
52 $22,071
53 $21,397
54 $20,735
55 $20,061
56 $19,392
57 $18,726
58 $18,056
59 $17,390
60 $16,720
61 $16,387
62 $16,047
63 $15,718
64 $15,385
65 $15,044

