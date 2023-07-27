2023 3M Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 3M Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/27/2023
A photo of golfer Tony Finau
The 2023 3M Open purse is set for $7.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,404,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 3M Open field is headed by Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players earning their way into the field based on the PGA Tour's priority order and other criteria.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is based on exacting 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard 36-hole cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

This is the 44th PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 24.3 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and Tournament of Champions.

2023 3M Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,404,000
2 $850,200
3 $538,200
4 $382,200
5 $319,800
6 $282,750
7 $263,250
8 $243,750
9 $228,150
10 $212,550
11 $196,950
12 $181,350
13 $165,750
14 $150,150
15 $142,350
16 $134,550
17 $126,750
18 $118,950
19 $111,150
20 $103,350
21 $95,550
22 $87,750
23 $81,510
24 $75,270
25 $69,030
26 $62,790
27 $60,450
28 $58,110
29 $55,770
30 $53,430
31 $51,090
32 $48,750
33 $46,410
34 $44,460
35 $42,510
36 $40,560
37 $38,610
38 $37,050
39 $35,490
40 $33,930
41 $32,370
42 $30,810
43 $29,250
44 $27,690
45 $26,130
46 $24,570
47 $23,010
48 $21,762
49 $20,670
50 $20,046
51 $19,578
52 $19,110
53 $18,798
54 $18,486
55 $18,330
56 $18,174
57 $18,018
58 $17,862
59 $17,706
60 $17,550
61 $17,394
62 $17,238
63 $17,082
64 $16,926
65 $16,770

