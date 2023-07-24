2023 3M Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through
PGA Tour

2023 3M Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

07/24/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 3M Open is the 18th PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The event played after the Open Championship is the third-consecutive open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $7.8 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2023 3M Open, the Minnesota section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played July 24, 2023, at Victory Links Golf Club in Blaine, Minn., and the field of 69 players was finalized on July 21 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2023 3M Open. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 3M Open after Monday qualifying.

2023 3M Open Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Steve Allan
Eric Axley
Michael Blair
Chandler Blanchet
Jonas Blixt
Grant Booth
Wesley Bryan
JC Campbell
Sam Chavez
Daniel Core
Ben Crane
Nicholas Cummings
Brian Davis
Leonardo Di
Muzzy Donohue
Brian Dwyer
Jack Ebner
Austin Eccleton
Matt Every
Trey Fessler
Daniel Gale
Alex Gaugert
Sam Harned
Connor Herman
Jack Hiemenz
Noah Hofman
Denzel Ieremia
Sean Jacklin
Kade Johnson
Sunghoon Kang
Yuto Katsuragawa
Austin Kendziorski
Whee Kim
Tripp Kinney
Rick Lamb
Kurt Lambert
Daniel Longmire
David Longmire
Brady Madsen
Reid Martin
Andrew McCain
Dylan Meyer
Tristan Nelko
Seung Yul Noh
Kaito Onishi
Jacob Otta
Josh Persons
Nathan Petronzio
McCullough Pickens
Marcus Plunkett
DA Points
Charles Porter
Ted Purdy
Tag Ridings
Jaime Rivarola,
Ernie Rose
Peyton Shore
Ryan Skae
Zach Smith
Andy Spencer
Stephen Stallings
Kaylor Steger
Andrew Storm
Finigan Tilly
Dj Trahan
Sebastian Vazquez
Michael Viscki
Nick VokeAmes,
Adam Wood

