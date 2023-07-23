2023 Barracuda Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Barracuda Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Barracuda Championship prize money payout is from the $3.8 million purse, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Barracuda Championship prize pool is at $684,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $414,200 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Barracuda Championship prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $8,170.

The Barracuda Championship field is headed by Akshay Bhatia, Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Joel Dahmen and more. It's feels like a crowded leaderboard with a variety of outcomes.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Barracuda Championship from the correct 2023 Barracuda Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round. One amateur made the cut and will not be paid for their performance.

The 2023 Barracuda Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 300 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 23.7 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the PGA Championship and The Players 2024, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Barracuda Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $684,000
2 $414,200
3 $262,200
4 $186,200
5 $155,800
6 $137,750
7 $128,250
8 $118,750
9 $111,150
10 $103,550
11 $95,950
12 $88,350
13 $80,750
14 $73,150
15 $69,350
16 $65,550
17 $61,750
18 $57,950
19 $54,150
20 $50,350
21 $46,550
22 $42,750
23 $39,710
24 $36,670
25 $33,630
26 $30,590
27 $29,450
28 $28,310
29 $27,170
30 $26,030
31 $24,890
32 $23,750
33 $22,610
34 $21,660
35 $20,710
36 $19,760
37 $18,810
38 $18,050
39 $17,290
40 $16,530
41 $15,770
42 $15,010
43 $14,250
44 $13,490
45 $12,730
46 $11,970
47 $11,210
48 $10,602
49 $10,070
50 $9,766
51 $9,538
52 $9,310
53 $9,158
54 $9,006
55 $8,930
56 $8,854
57 $8,778
58 $8,702
59 $8,626
60 $8,550
61 $8,474
62 $8,398
63 $8,322
64 $8,246
65 $8,170

