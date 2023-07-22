2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational prize money payout is from the $2.7 million purse, with 74 professional players in 37 teams of two who complete four rounds at Midland Country Club in Midland, Mich., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational prize pool is at $656,230 ($328,115 each), with the second-place finisher taking home $320,035( $160,017 each). The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of more than the standard 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional players, who earn $10,417 ($5,209 each).

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational field is headed by Cheyenne Knight, Elizabeth Szokol, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Emma Talley and more.

This tournament started with 128 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 35 teams and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational full-field payout is based on their finish. One amateurs made the cut and will not be paid for their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut, although this week is different in a team event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will each earn 400 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

There are no Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout