Genesis Scottish Open history, results and past winners

The Genesis Scottish Open is the PGA Tour's Scotland event, kicking off a swing of links golf.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2022, is hosted at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. The event is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, featuring a high-class field taking on links golf.

The event is typically set as the lead-in to the Open Championship, with many players coming over to Scotland to prepare to play links golf.

Ian Woosnam has the tournament record with three wins.

Genesis Scottish Open format

The Genesis Scottish Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Genesis Scottish Open host courses

1972: Downfield Golf Club

1973: St. Andrews (Old Course)

1986: Haggs Castle

1987-1994: Gleneagles Resort

1995-1996: Carnoustie Golf Links

1996 (Sept.) - 2010: Loch Lomond

2011-2013, 2016: Castle Stuart Golf Links

2014: Royal Aberdeen Golf Club

2015, 2018: Gullane Golf Club

2017: Ayrshire Golf Club

2019-present: The Renaissance Club

Genesis Scottish Open past sponsors

Genesis Scottish Open has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

1972-1973: Sunbeam Electric Scottish Open

1986-1994: Bell's Scottish Open

1995-1996, 2001: Scottish Open

1996: Loch Lomond World Invitational

1997: Gulfstream Loch Lomond World Invitational

1998-2000: Standard Life Loch Lomond

2002-2011: Barclays Scottish Open

2012-2021: Aberdeen Asset Management/Standard Investments/Abrdn Scottish Open

2022-present: Genesis Scottish Open

Genesis Scottish Open history & results