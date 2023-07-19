Barracuda Championship history, results and past winners
07/19/2023
The Barracuda Championship is the PGA Tour's Reno-Tahoe event, with the tournament having been played near the border of California and Nevada as an opposite-field event against another significant championship.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 1999, is hosted at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.

The event is the only one on the PGA Tour schedule that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Instead of scoring against par, the tournament assigns positive and negative points based on scores against par, giving more to players who record lower scores.

  • Albatross: 8 points
  • Eagle: 5 points
  • Birdie: 2 points
  • Par: 0 points
  • Bogey: -1 points
  • Double bogey or worse: -3 points

From 1999-2011, the tournament was played against par, moving to the Stableford system in 2012.

Vaughn Taylor and JJ Henry are the only multiple-time winners of the event, having won the event twice.

Barracuda Championship format

The Barracuda Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the player with the highest number of points wins.

Barracuda Championship host courses

  • 1999-2019: Montreux Golf and Country Club (Nev.)
  • 2020-present: Tahoe Mountain Club (Calif.)

Barracuda Championship past sponsors

Barracuda Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1999-2007, 2010-2013: Reno-Tahoe Open
  • 2008-2009: Legends Reno-Tahoe Open
  • 2014-present: Barracuda Championship

Barracuda Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT POINTS/TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Chez Reavie N/A 43 points 1 $666,000
2021 Erik van Rooyen N/A 50 points 5 $630,000
2020 Richy Werenski N/A 39 points 1 $630,000
2019 Collin Morikawa N/A 47 points 3 strokes $630,000
2018 Andrew Putnam N/A 47 points 4 $612,000
2017 Chris Stroud N/A 44 points PO $594,000
2016 Greg Chalmers N/A 43 points 6 $576,000
2015 J. J. Henry (2) N/A 47 points PO $558,000
2014 Geoff Ogilvy N/A 49 points 5 strokes $540,000
2013 Gary Woodland N/A 44 points 9 $540,000
2012 J. J. Henry N/A 43 points 1 $540,000
2011 Scott Piercy 273 −15 1 $540,000
2010 Matt Bettencourt 277 −11 1 $540,000
2009 John Rollins 271 −17 3 $540,000
2008 Parker McLachlin 270 −18 7 $540,000
2007 Steve Flesch 273 −15 5 $540,000
2006 Will MacKenzie 268 −20 1 $540,000
2005 Vaughn Taylor (2) 267 −21 3 $540,000
2004 Vaughn Taylor 278 −10 PO $540,000
2003 Kirk Triplett 271 −17 3 $540,000
2002 Chris Riley 271 −17 PO $540,000
2001 John Cook 271 −17 1 $540,000
2000 Scott Verplank 275 −13 PO $540,000
1999 Notah Begay III 274 −14 3 $495,000

