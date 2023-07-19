Barracuda Championship history, results and past winners

The Barracuda Championship is the PGA Tour's Reno-Tahoe event, with the tournament having been played near the border of California and Nevada as an opposite-field event against another significant championship.
The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 1999, is hosted at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.
The event is the only one on the PGA Tour schedule that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Instead of scoring against par, the tournament assigns positive and negative points based on scores against par, giving more to players who record lower scores.
- Albatross: 8 points
- Eagle: 5 points
- Birdie: 2 points
- Par: 0 points
- Bogey: -1 points
- Double bogey or worse: -3 points
From 1999-2011, the tournament was played against par, moving to the Stableford system in 2012.
Vaughn Taylor and JJ Henry are the only multiple-time winners of the event, having won the event twice.
Barracuda Championship format
The Barracuda Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the player with the highest number of points wins.
Barracuda Championship host courses
- 1999-2019: Montreux Golf and Country Club (Nev.)
- 2020-present: Tahoe Mountain Club (Calif.)
Barracuda Championship past sponsors
Barracuda Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1999-2007, 2010-2013: Reno-Tahoe Open
- 2008-2009: Legends Reno-Tahoe Open
- 2014-present: Barracuda Championship
Barracuda Championship history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|POINTS/TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2022
|Chez Reavie
|N/A
|43 points
|1
|$666,000
|2021
|Erik van Rooyen
|N/A
|50 points
|5
|$630,000
|2020
|Richy Werenski
|N/A
|39 points
|1
|$630,000
|2019
|Collin Morikawa
|N/A
|47 points
|3 strokes
|$630,000
|2018
|Andrew Putnam
|N/A
|47 points
|4
|$612,000
|2017
|Chris Stroud
|N/A
|44 points
|PO
|$594,000
|2016
|Greg Chalmers
|N/A
|43 points
|6
|$576,000
|2015
|J. J. Henry (2)
|N/A
|47 points
|PO
|$558,000
|2014
|Geoff Ogilvy
|N/A
|49 points
|5 strokes
|$540,000
|2013
|Gary Woodland
|N/A
|44 points
|9
|$540,000
|2012
|J. J. Henry
|N/A
|43 points
|1
|$540,000
|2011
|Scott Piercy
|273
|−15
|1
|$540,000
|2010
|Matt Bettencourt
|277
|−11
|1
|$540,000
|2009
|John Rollins
|271
|−17
|3
|$540,000
|2008
|Parker McLachlin
|270
|−18
|7
|$540,000
|2007
|Steve Flesch
|273
|−15
|5
|$540,000
|2006
|Will MacKenzie
|268
|−20
|1
|$540,000
|2005
|Vaughn Taylor (2)
|267
|−21
|3
|$540,000
|2004
|Vaughn Taylor
|278
|−10
|PO
|$540,000
|2003
|Kirk Triplett
|271
|−17
|3
|$540,000
|2002
|Chris Riley
|271
|−17
|PO
|$540,000
|2001
|John Cook
|271
|−17
|1
|$540,000
|2000
|Scott Verplank
|275
|−13
|PO
|$540,000
|1999
|Notah Begay III
|274
|−14
|3
|$495,000