Barabasol Championship history, results and past winners

The Barbasol Championship is the PGA Tour's Kentucky event, with the tournament having been played Kentucky since 2018 and living in the American southeast.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2015, is hosted at Keene Trace Golf Club in the Lexington, Ky., area. The event is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, featuring a field of players from both tours looking for a critical status boost.

The event is typically one of the opposite-field events when the PGA Tour is overseas.

No player has won the event twice.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Barbasol Championship format

The Barbasol Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Barbasol Championship host courses

2015-2017: Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, Grand National (Ala.)

2018-present: Keene Trace Golf Club (Ky.)

Barbasol Championship past sponsors

Barbasol Championship has had one sponsor and tournament name over the years:

2015-present: Barbasol Championship

Barbasol Championship history & results