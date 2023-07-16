2023 The Ascendant final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Ascendant final leaderboard is headed by winner Nicholas Lindheim, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colo.

Lindheim won the event by two shots on 20-under 268 to beat Max Greyserman, who was seeking a breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Parker Coody, Pierceson's brother and a standout collegiate player, finished in third place, a shot behind Greyserman.

Lindheim won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Lindheim earned 14.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Missouri.

2023 The Ascendant final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

