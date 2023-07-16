2023 The Ascendant final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 The Ascendant final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/16/2023
The 2023 The Ascendant final leaderboard is headed by winner Nicholas Lindheim, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colo.

Lindheim won the event by two shots on 20-under 268 to beat Max Greyserman, who was seeking a breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Parker Coody, Pierceson's brother and a standout collegiate player, finished in third place, a shot behind Greyserman.

Lindheim won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Lindheim earned 14.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Missouri.

2023 The Ascendant final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Nicholas Lindheim -20 66 67 69 66 268 $180,000
2 Max Greyserman -18 68 66 70 66 270 $90,000
3 Parker Coody -17 69 67 68 67 271 $60,000
T4 Alejandro Tosti -16 72 65 64 71 272 $41,500
T4 Tim Widing -16 68 70 64 70 272 $41,500
T6 Kevin Dougherty -14 69 73 67 65 274 $32,000
T6 Quade Cummins -14 69 65 69 71 274 $32,000
T6 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -14 67 75 67 65 274 $32,000
T9 Paul Barjon -13 71 68 67 69 275 $25,550
T9 Jackson Suber -13 70 69 69 67 275 $25,550
T9 Ben Silverman -13 68 69 70 68 275 $25,550
T12 Thomas Rosenmueller -12 68 68 70 70 276 $21,250
T12 Brad Hopfinger -12 68 72 68 68 276 $21,250
T14 Frankie Capan III -11 67 72 70 68 277 $18,500
T14 Ryan McCormick -11 66 72 71 68 277 $18,500
T16 Daniel Summerhays -10 70 71 70 67 278 $16,000
T16 Isaiah Salinda -10 69 71 69 69 278 $16,000
T16 Chan Kim -10 70 70 69 69 278 $16,000
19 John VanDerLaan -9 69 72 70 68 279 $14,000
20 Joe Weiler -8 68 70 70 72 280 $13,000
T21 Jimmy Stanger -7 71 71 68 71 281 $10,950
T21 Spencer Ralston -7 71 71 71 68 281 $10,950
T21 Brendon Jelley -7 69 71 71 70 281 $10,950
T21 Jake Knapp -7 67 75 67 72 281 $10,950
T25 Mason Andersen -6 71 72 68 71 282 $7,811
T25 Scott Gutschewski -6 68 73 72 69 282 $7,811
T25 Joseph Winslow -6 69 73 69 71 282 $7,811
T25 Chris Gotterup -6 70 73 71 68 282 $7,811
T25 Jay Card III -6 75 67 72 68 282 $7,811
T25 William Mouw -6 69 73 71 69 282 $7,811
T25 Roberto Díaz -6 71 70 70 71 282 $7,811
T32 Willie Mack III -5 68 74 73 68 283 $6,050
T32 Christopher Petefish -5 71 69 73 70 283 $6,050
T32 Jacob Bridgeman -5 69 70 71 73 283 $6,050
T32 Jared Wolfe -5 68 70 74 71 283 $6,050
T32 Joey Garber -5 69 74 67 73 283 $6,050
T32 Paul Peterson -5 69 73 68 73 283 $6,050
T32 Matt Atkins -5 68 69 72 74 283 $6,050
T39 Rico Hoey -4 72 71 70 71 284 $5,100
T39 Joe Highsmith -4 68 75 69 72 284 $5,100
T39 Brian Campbell -4 68 71 72 73 284 $5,100
T39 Brandon Hagy -4 72 71 70 71 284 $5,100
T43 Jack Maguire -3 69 72 73 71 285 $4,593
T43 Xinjun Zhang -3 68 71 76 70 285 $4,593
T43 Patrick Cover -3 72 69 75 69 285 $4,593
T43 Brett White -3 70 71 73 71 285 $4,593
T43 Patrick Welch -3 69 70 73 73 285 $4,593
T43 Daniel Miernicki -3 70 73 70 72 285 $4,593
T43 Jorge Fernández Valdés -3 73 70 71 71 285 $4,593
T50 Dalton Ward -2 70 73 70 73 286 $4,262
T50 Ian Holt -2 68 74 72 72 286 $4,262
T50 Peter Knade -2 72 68 71 75 286 $4,262
T50 Logan McAllister -2 73 68 73 72 286 $4,262
T50 Davis Chatfield -2 68 75 72 71 286 $4,262
T50 Andrew Kozan -2 72 71 71 72 286 $4,262
T56 Wil Bateman -1 68 73 75 71 287 $4,160
T56 Alistair Docherty -1 72 71 76 68 287 $4,160
T56 T.J. Vogel -1 71 72 72 72 287 $4,160
T59 Jeremy Gandon E 70 70 74 74 288 $4,090
T59 Curtis Luck E 72 70 71 75 288 $4,090
T59 Mac Meissner E 72 71 71 74 288 $4,090
T59 Alex Weiss E 72 71 72 73 288 $4,090
T63 Colin Featherstone 1 72 69 71 77 289 $4,030
T63 Blayne Barber 1 69 74 74 72 289 $4,030
65 Mark Anderson 4 67 74 74 77 292 $4,000
66 Patrick Flavin 5 68 73 79 73 293 $3,980
67 Martin Contini 6 68 74 78 74 294 $3,960

