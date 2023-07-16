2023 The Ascendant final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Ascendant final leaderboard is headed by winner Nicholas Lindheim, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at TPC Colorado in Berthoud, Colo.
Lindheim won the event by two shots on 20-under 268 to beat Max Greyserman, who was seeking a breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Parker Coody, Pierceson's brother and a standout collegiate player, finished in third place, a shot behind Greyserman.
Lindheim won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Lindheim earned 14.6 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 1-under 143 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Price Cutter Charity Championship in Missouri.
2023 The Ascendant final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-20
|66
|67
|69
|66
|268
|$180,000
|2
|Max Greyserman
|-18
|68
|66
|70
|66
|270
|$90,000
|3
|Parker Coody
|-17
|69
|67
|68
|67
|271
|$60,000
|T4
|Alejandro Tosti
|-16
|72
|65
|64
|71
|272
|$41,500
|T4
|Tim Widing
|-16
|68
|70
|64
|70
|272
|$41,500
|T6
|Kevin Dougherty
|-14
|69
|73
|67
|65
|274
|$32,000
|T6
|Quade Cummins
|-14
|69
|65
|69
|71
|274
|$32,000
|T6
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|-14
|67
|75
|67
|65
|274
|$32,000
|T9
|Paul Barjon
|-13
|71
|68
|67
|69
|275
|$25,550
|T9
|Jackson Suber
|-13
|70
|69
|69
|67
|275
|$25,550
|T9
|Ben Silverman
|-13
|68
|69
|70
|68
|275
|$25,550
|T12
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|-12
|68
|68
|70
|70
|276
|$21,250
|T12
|Brad Hopfinger
|-12
|68
|72
|68
|68
|276
|$21,250
|T14
|Frankie Capan III
|-11
|67
|72
|70
|68
|277
|$18,500
|T14
|Ryan McCormick
|-11
|66
|72
|71
|68
|277
|$18,500
|T16
|Daniel Summerhays
|-10
|70
|71
|70
|67
|278
|$16,000
|T16
|Isaiah Salinda
|-10
|69
|71
|69
|69
|278
|$16,000
|T16
|Chan Kim
|-10
|70
|70
|69
|69
|278
|$16,000
|19
|John VanDerLaan
|-9
|69
|72
|70
|68
|279
|$14,000
|20
|Joe Weiler
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|72
|280
|$13,000
|T21
|Jimmy Stanger
|-7
|71
|71
|68
|71
|281
|$10,950
|T21
|Spencer Ralston
|-7
|71
|71
|71
|68
|281
|$10,950
|T21
|Brendon Jelley
|-7
|69
|71
|71
|70
|281
|$10,950
|T21
|Jake Knapp
|-7
|67
|75
|67
|72
|281
|$10,950
|T25
|Mason Andersen
|-6
|71
|72
|68
|71
|282
|$7,811
|T25
|Scott Gutschewski
|-6
|68
|73
|72
|69
|282
|$7,811
|T25
|Joseph Winslow
|-6
|69
|73
|69
|71
|282
|$7,811
|T25
|Chris Gotterup
|-6
|70
|73
|71
|68
|282
|$7,811
|T25
|Jay Card III
|-6
|75
|67
|72
|68
|282
|$7,811
|T25
|William Mouw
|-6
|69
|73
|71
|69
|282
|$7,811
|T25
|Roberto Díaz
|-6
|71
|70
|70
|71
|282
|$7,811
|T32
|Willie Mack III
|-5
|68
|74
|73
|68
|283
|$6,050
|T32
|Christopher Petefish
|-5
|71
|69
|73
|70
|283
|$6,050
|T32
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-5
|69
|70
|71
|73
|283
|$6,050
|T32
|Jared Wolfe
|-5
|68
|70
|74
|71
|283
|$6,050
|T32
|Joey Garber
|-5
|69
|74
|67
|73
|283
|$6,050
|T32
|Paul Peterson
|-5
|69
|73
|68
|73
|283
|$6,050
|T32
|Matt Atkins
|-5
|68
|69
|72
|74
|283
|$6,050
|T39
|Rico Hoey
|-4
|72
|71
|70
|71
|284
|$5,100
|T39
|Joe Highsmith
|-4
|68
|75
|69
|72
|284
|$5,100
|T39
|Brian Campbell
|-4
|68
|71
|72
|73
|284
|$5,100
|T39
|Brandon Hagy
|-4
|72
|71
|70
|71
|284
|$5,100
|T43
|Jack Maguire
|-3
|69
|72
|73
|71
|285
|$4,593
|T43
|Xinjun Zhang
|-3
|68
|71
|76
|70
|285
|$4,593
|T43
|Patrick Cover
|-3
|72
|69
|75
|69
|285
|$4,593
|T43
|Brett White
|-3
|70
|71
|73
|71
|285
|$4,593
|T43
|Patrick Welch
|-3
|69
|70
|73
|73
|285
|$4,593
|T43
|Daniel Miernicki
|-3
|70
|73
|70
|72
|285
|$4,593
|T43
|Jorge Fernández Valdés
|-3
|73
|70
|71
|71
|285
|$4,593
|T50
|Dalton Ward
|-2
|70
|73
|70
|73
|286
|$4,262
|T50
|Ian Holt
|-2
|68
|74
|72
|72
|286
|$4,262
|T50
|Peter Knade
|-2
|72
|68
|71
|75
|286
|$4,262
|T50
|Logan McAllister
|-2
|73
|68
|73
|72
|286
|$4,262
|T50
|Davis Chatfield
|-2
|68
|75
|72
|71
|286
|$4,262
|T50
|Andrew Kozan
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|72
|286
|$4,262
|T56
|Wil Bateman
|-1
|68
|73
|75
|71
|287
|$4,160
|T56
|Alistair Docherty
|-1
|72
|71
|76
|68
|287
|$4,160
|T56
|T.J. Vogel
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|72
|287
|$4,160
|T59
|Jeremy Gandon
|E
|70
|70
|74
|74
|288
|$4,090
|T59
|Curtis Luck
|E
|72
|70
|71
|75
|288
|$4,090
|T59
|Mac Meissner
|E
|72
|71
|71
|74
|288
|$4,090
|T59
|Alex Weiss
|E
|72
|71
|72
|73
|288
|$4,090
|T63
|Colin Featherstone
|1
|72
|69
|71
|77
|289
|$4,030
|T63
|Blayne Barber
|1
|69
|74
|74
|72
|289
|$4,030
|65
|Mark Anderson
|4
|67
|74
|74
|77
|292
|$4,000
|66
|Patrick Flavin
|5
|68
|73
|79
|73
|293
|$3,980
|67
|Martin Contini
|6
|68
|74
|78
|74
|294
|$3,960