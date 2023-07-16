2023 Kaulig Companies Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
07/16/2023
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship prize money payout is from the $3.5 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio, earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Kaulig Companies Championship prize pool is at $525,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $308,000. The Kaulig Companies Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $1,750 for 78th place.

The Kaulig Companies Championship field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Steve Stricker, Ernie Els and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship from the correct 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player in the field can improve their position in the final round of this 72-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 525,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 Kaulig Companies Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $525,000
2 $308,000
3 $252,000
4 $210,000
5 $168,000
6 $140,000
7 $126,000
8 $112,000
9 $98,000
10 $91,000
11 $84,000
12 $77,000
13 $70,000
14 $66,500
15 $63,000
16 $59,500
17 $56,000
18 $52,500
19 $49,350
20 $46,200
21 $43,400
22 $40,600
23 $38,500
24 $36,750
25 $35,000
26 $33,250
27 $31,850
28 $30,450
29 $29,050
30 $27,650
31 $26,250
32 $25,200
33 $24,150
34 $23,100
35 $22,050
36 $21,000
37 $19,950
38 $19,250
39 $18,550
40 $17,850
41 $17,150
42 $16,450
43 $15,750
44 $15,050
45 $14,350
46 $13,650
47 $12,950
48 $12,250
49 $11,550
50 $10,850
51 $10,150
52 $9,450
53 $8,750
54 $8,400
55 $8,050
56 $7,700
57 $7,350
58 $7,000
59 $6,650
60 $6,300
61 $5,950
62 $5,600
63 $5,250
64 $4,900
65 $4,550
66 $4,200
67 $3,850
68 $3,500
69 $3,290
70 $3,080
71 $2,870
72 $2,660
73 $2,450
74 $2,310
75 $2,170
76 $2,030
77 $1,890
78 $1,750

