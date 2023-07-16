2023 Kaulig Companies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.
Stricker won his seventh-career PGA Tour Champions major and for the 14th time on the tour with a three-shot win over David Toms in the 72-hole major championship formerly known as the Senior Players Championship on 11-under 269.
Ernie Els, Harrison Frazer and KJ Choi finished in a tie for third place at the former home of the World Golf Championships, all just a shot out of second place.
Stricker won the $525,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.
Kaulig Companies Championship recap notes
Stricker wins the 14th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week.
2023 Kaulig Companies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Steve Stricker
|-11
|65
|73
|65
|66
|269
|$525,000
|2
|David Toms
|-8
|69
|70
|68
|65
|272
|$308,000
|T3
|Ernie Els
|-7
|68
|67
|70
|68
|273
|$210,000
|T3
|Harrison Frazar
|-7
|65
|68
|70
|70
|273
|$210,000
|T3
|K.J. Choi
|-7
|70
|66
|69
|68
|273
|$210,000
|6
|Bernhard Langer
|-5
|71
|68
|70
|66
|275
|$140,000
|T7
|Dicky Pride
|-4
|73
|69
|69
|65
|276
|$119,000
|T7
|Stewart Cink
|-4
|66
|68
|70
|72
|276
|$119,000
|T9
|Brett Quigley
|-3
|67
|76
|66
|68
|277
|$91,000
|T9
|Alex Cejka
|-3
|67
|72
|71
|67
|277
|$91,000
|T9
|Scott Parel
|-3
|70
|68
|68
|71
|277
|$91,000
|12
|Jerry Kelly
|-1
|71
|68
|70
|70
|279
|$77,000
|T13
|Y.E. Yang
|E
|67
|74
|69
|70
|280
|$66,500
|T13
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|E
|75
|68
|71
|66
|280
|$66,500
|T13
|Jeff Maggert
|E
|71
|70
|68
|71
|280
|$66,500
|T16
|Retief Goosen
|1
|74
|67
|69
|71
|281
|$52,710
|T16
|Justin Leonard
|1
|68
|71
|74
|68
|281
|$52,710
|T16
|Rod Pampling
|1
|72
|66
|71
|72
|281
|$52,710
|T16
|Steven Alker
|1
|73
|71
|66
|71
|281
|$52,710
|T16
|Stephen Ames
|1
|72
|74
|70
|65
|281
|$52,710
|T21
|Paul Goydos
|2
|72
|71
|72
|67
|282
|$42,000
|T21
|Mark Hensby
|2
|74
|66
|69
|73
|282
|$42,000
|T23
|Kenny Perry
|3
|76
|75
|68
|64
|283
|$37,625
|T23
|Kevin Sutherland
|3
|73
|69
|69
|72
|283
|$37,625
|T25
|Joe Durant
|4
|71
|69
|71
|73
|284
|$34,125
|T25
|Stephen Dodd
|4
|72
|75
|66
|71
|284
|$34,125
|T27
|Woody Austin
|5
|70
|74
|71
|70
|285
|$30,450
|T27
|Colin Montgomerie
|5
|72
|73
|71
|69
|285
|$30,450
|T27
|Marco Dawson
|5
|73
|71
|67
|74
|285
|$30,450
|T30
|Scott McCarron
|6
|74
|73
|66
|73
|286
|$26,950
|T30
|Darren Clarke
|6
|72
|68
|71
|75
|286
|$26,950
|T32
|Billy Andrade
|7
|72
|71
|70
|74
|287
|$24,150
|T32
|Rocco Mediate
|7
|71
|73
|70
|73
|287
|$24,150
|T32
|Vijay Singh
|7
|72
|73
|72
|70
|287
|$24,150
|T35
|Paul Broadhurst
|8
|74
|74
|70
|70
|288
|$21,000
|T35
|Corey Pavin
|8
|71
|77
|67
|73
|288
|$21,000
|T35
|Richard Green
|8
|71
|73
|72
|72
|288
|$21,000
|T38
|Lee Janzen
|9
|74
|73
|74
|68
|289
|$17,500
|T38
|Billy Mayfair
|9
|72
|77
|70
|70
|289
|$17,500
|T38
|Mike Weir
|9
|71
|74
|75
|69
|289
|$17,500
|T38
|Wes Short, Jr.
|9
|71
|73
|70
|75
|289
|$17,500
|T38
|Timothy O'Neal
|9
|76
|72
|71
|70
|289
|$17,500
|T38
|Arjun Atwal
|9
|72
|72
|71
|74
|289
|$17,500
|T44
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|10
|72
|73
|72
|73
|290
|$13,650
|T44
|Paul Stankowski
|10
|76
|73
|71
|70
|290
|$13,650
|T44
|Olin Browne
|10
|73
|72
|71
|74
|290
|$13,650
|T44
|Shane Bertsch
|10
|70
|77
|69
|74
|290
|$13,650
|T44
|Ken Duke
|10
|69
|76
|75
|70
|290
|$13,650
|T49
|Glen Day
|11
|70
|76
|74
|71
|291
|$11,200
|T49
|Stuart Appleby
|11
|70
|73
|77
|71
|291
|$11,200
|T51
|Bob Estes
|12
|73
|72
|74
|73
|292
|$9,800
|T51
|Matt Gogel
|12
|75
|72
|72
|73
|292
|$9,800
|T53
|David McKenzie
|13
|69
|80
|71
|73
|293
|$7,875
|T53
|Rob Labritz
|13
|73
|77
|72
|71
|293
|$7,875
|T53
|Ken Tanigawa
|13
|78
|71
|72
|72
|293
|$7,875
|T53
|Duffy Waldorf
|13
|74
|75
|72
|72
|293
|$7,875
|T53
|John Senden
|13
|78
|68
|70
|77
|293
|$7,875
|T53
|John Daly
|13
|70
|82
|69
|72
|293
|$7,875
|T59
|David Duval
|14
|70
|78
|74
|72
|294
|$6,475
|T59
|José María Olazábal
|14
|72
|73
|70
|79
|294
|$6,475
|T61
|Cameron Beckman
|15
|72
|74
|73
|76
|295
|$5,775
|T61
|Shaun Micheel
|15
|72
|73
|75
|75
|295
|$5,775
|63
|Michael Allen
|16
|74
|74
|79
|69
|296
|$5,250
|T64
|Chris DiMarco
|17
|74
|75
|71
|77
|297
|$4,725
|T64
|Steve Pate
|17
|75
|76
|71
|75
|297
|$4,725
|66
|Kirk Triplett
|18
|73
|70
|76
|79
|298
|$4,200
|T67
|Jason Bohn
|19
|72
|79
|72
|76
|299
|$3,675
|T67
|John Huston
|19
|75
|78
|73
|73
|299
|$3,675
|69
|Notah Begay III
|20
|79
|71
|75
|75
|300
|$3,290
|T70
|Carlos Franco
|21
|78
|74
|75
|74
|301
|$2,975
|T70
|Tom Lehman
|21
|79
|74
|72
|76
|301
|$2,975
|T72
|Brian Cooper
|22
|75
|81
|73
|73
|302
|$2,473
|T72
|Tim Petrovic
|22
|76
|75
|78
|73
|302
|$2,473
|T72
|Jeff Sluman
|22
|73
|75
|78
|76
|302
|$2,473
|75
|Fred Funk
|23
|72
|76
|76
|79
|303
|$2,170
|76
|Dan Forsman
|32
|80
|76
|78
|78
|312
|$2,030