Champions Tour

2023 Kaulig Companies Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/16/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Steve Stricker
The 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.

Stricker won his seventh-career PGA Tour Champions major and for the 14th time on the tour with a three-shot win over David Toms in the 72-hole major championship formerly known as the Senior Players Championship on 11-under 269.

Ernie Els, Harrison Frazer and KJ Choi finished in a tie for third place at the former home of the World Golf Championships, all just a shot out of second place.

Stricker won the $525,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

The PGA Tour Champions logo

Kaulig Companies Championship recap notes

Stricker wins the 14th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week.

2023 Kaulig Companies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -11 65 73 65 66 269 $525,000
2 David Toms -8 69 70 68 65 272 $308,000
T3 Ernie Els -7 68 67 70 68 273 $210,000
T3 Harrison Frazar -7 65 68 70 70 273 $210,000
T3 K.J. Choi -7 70 66 69 68 273 $210,000
6 Bernhard Langer -5 71 68 70 66 275 $140,000
T7 Dicky Pride -4 73 69 69 65 276 $119,000
T7 Stewart Cink -4 66 68 70 72 276 $119,000
T9 Brett Quigley -3 67 76 66 68 277 $91,000
T9 Alex Cejka -3 67 72 71 67 277 $91,000
T9 Scott Parel -3 70 68 68 71 277 $91,000
12 Jerry Kelly -1 71 68 70 70 279 $77,000
T13 Y.E. Yang E 67 74 69 70 280 $66,500
T13 Miguel Ángel Jiménez E 75 68 71 66 280 $66,500
T13 Jeff Maggert E 71 70 68 71 280 $66,500
T16 Retief Goosen 1 74 67 69 71 281 $52,710
T16 Justin Leonard 1 68 71 74 68 281 $52,710
T16 Rod Pampling 1 72 66 71 72 281 $52,710
T16 Steven Alker 1 73 71 66 71 281 $52,710
T16 Stephen Ames 1 72 74 70 65 281 $52,710
T21 Paul Goydos 2 72 71 72 67 282 $42,000
T21 Mark Hensby 2 74 66 69 73 282 $42,000
T23 Kenny Perry 3 76 75 68 64 283 $37,625
T23 Kevin Sutherland 3 73 69 69 72 283 $37,625
T25 Joe Durant 4 71 69 71 73 284 $34,125
T25 Stephen Dodd 4 72 75 66 71 284 $34,125
T27 Woody Austin 5 70 74 71 70 285 $30,450
T27 Colin Montgomerie 5 72 73 71 69 285 $30,450
T27 Marco Dawson 5 73 71 67 74 285 $30,450
T30 Scott McCarron 6 74 73 66 73 286 $26,950
T30 Darren Clarke 6 72 68 71 75 286 $26,950
T32 Billy Andrade 7 72 71 70 74 287 $24,150
T32 Rocco Mediate 7 71 73 70 73 287 $24,150
T32 Vijay Singh 7 72 73 72 70 287 $24,150
T35 Paul Broadhurst 8 74 74 70 70 288 $21,000
T35 Corey Pavin 8 71 77 67 73 288 $21,000
T35 Richard Green 8 71 73 72 72 288 $21,000
T38 Lee Janzen 9 74 73 74 68 289 $17,500
T38 Billy Mayfair 9 72 77 70 70 289 $17,500
T38 Mike Weir 9 71 74 75 69 289 $17,500
T38 Wes Short, Jr. 9 71 73 70 75 289 $17,500
T38 Timothy O'Neal 9 76 72 71 70 289 $17,500
T38 Arjun Atwal 9 72 72 71 74 289 $17,500
T44 Tom Pernice Jr. 10 72 73 72 73 290 $13,650
T44 Paul Stankowski 10 76 73 71 70 290 $13,650
T44 Olin Browne 10 73 72 71 74 290 $13,650
T44 Shane Bertsch 10 70 77 69 74 290 $13,650
T44 Ken Duke 10 69 76 75 70 290 $13,650
T49 Glen Day 11 70 76 74 71 291 $11,200
T49 Stuart Appleby 11 70 73 77 71 291 $11,200
T51 Bob Estes 12 73 72 74 73 292 $9,800
T51 Matt Gogel 12 75 72 72 73 292 $9,800
T53 David McKenzie 13 69 80 71 73 293 $7,875
T53 Rob Labritz 13 73 77 72 71 293 $7,875
T53 Ken Tanigawa 13 78 71 72 72 293 $7,875
T53 Duffy Waldorf 13 74 75 72 72 293 $7,875
T53 John Senden 13 78 68 70 77 293 $7,875
T53 John Daly 13 70 82 69 72 293 $7,875
T59 David Duval 14 70 78 74 72 294 $6,475
T59 José María Olazábal 14 72 73 70 79 294 $6,475
T61 Cameron Beckman 15 72 74 73 76 295 $5,775
T61 Shaun Micheel 15 72 73 75 75 295 $5,775
63 Michael Allen 16 74 74 79 69 296 $5,250
T64 Chris DiMarco 17 74 75 71 77 297 $4,725
T64 Steve Pate 17 75 76 71 75 297 $4,725
66 Kirk Triplett 18 73 70 76 79 298 $4,200
T67 Jason Bohn 19 72 79 72 76 299 $3,675
T67 John Huston 19 75 78 73 73 299 $3,675
69 Notah Begay III 20 79 71 75 75 300 $3,290
T70 Carlos Franco 21 78 74 75 74 301 $2,975
T70 Tom Lehman 21 79 74 72 76 301 $2,975
T72 Brian Cooper 22 75 81 73 73 302 $2,473
T72 Tim Petrovic 22 76 75 78 73 302 $2,473
T72 Jeff Sluman 22 73 75 78 76 302 $2,473
75 Fred Funk 23 72 76 76 79 303 $2,170
76 Dan Forsman 32 80 76 78 78 312 $2,030

