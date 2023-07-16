2023 Genesis Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earns his 24th-career PGA Tour title with a win at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

McIlroy won the tournament on 15-under 265 to take a one-stroke victory over Robert MacIntyre. MacIntyre shot an incredible 64 in a final round where just about one-fifth of the field broke par on the day. MacIntyre charmed his home crowd with an approach shot on the difficult par-4 18th to 4 feet before making the birdie that gave him the clubhouse lead.

However, McIlroy then played flawless golf into the house with clutch birdies on the par-3 17th and 18th to earn the title. On the final hole, McIlroy hit a choke-down wind-cheater cut to 11 feet before sneaking in the winning birdie putt.

Three players -- Scottie Scheffler, Ben An and David Lingmerth -- finished tied for third place.

McIlroy won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Genesis Scottish Open recap notes

McIlroy earned 62 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

McIlroy earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 77 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 38th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 British Open Championship and 2023 Barracuda Championship.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

