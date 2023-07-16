2023 Genesis Scottish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/16/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rory McIlroy
The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who earns his 24th-career PGA Tour title with a win at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

McIlroy won the tournament on 15-under 265 to take a one-stroke victory over Robert MacIntyre. MacIntyre shot an incredible 64 in a final round where just about one-fifth of the field broke par on the day. MacIntyre charmed his home crowd with an approach shot on the difficult par-4 18th to 4 feet before making the birdie that gave him the clubhouse lead.

However, McIlroy then played flawless golf into the house with clutch birdies on the par-3 17th and 18th to earn the title. On the final hole, McIlroy hit a choke-down wind-cheater cut to 11 feet before sneaking in the winning birdie putt.

Three players -- Scottie Scheffler, Ben An and David Lingmerth -- finished tied for third place.

McIlroy won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

The PGA Tour logo

Genesis Scottish Open recap notes

McIlroy earned 62 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

McIlroy earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the standard level for this event.

A total of 77 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 38th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 British Open Championship and 2023 Barracuda Championship.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rory McIlroy -15 64 66 67 68 265 $1,620,000
2 Robert MacIntyre -14 67 69 66 64 266 $981,000
T3 Byeong Hun An -10 61 70 69 70 270 $477,000
T3 David Lingmerth -10 66 70 66 68 270 $477,000
T3 Scottie Scheffler -10 68 65 67 70 270 $477,000
T6 J.T. Poston -9 69 66 65 71 271 $283,950
T6 Nicolai Højgaard -9 70 63 71 67 271 $283,950
T6 Tom Kim -9 66 65 67 73 271 $283,950
T6 Tommy Fleetwood -9 70 66 63 72 271 $283,950
T6 Tyrrell Hatton -9 69 62 71 69 271 $283,950
11 Grant Forrest -8 69 65 70 68 272 $227,250
T12 Ewen Ferguson -7 66 68 70 69 273 $168,107
T12 Brian Harman -7 67 65 67 74 273 $168,107
T12 Ryan Fox -7 69 67 67 70 273 $168,107
T12 Lee Hodges -7 68 69 67 69 273 $168,107
T12 Shane Lowry -7 71 64 65 73 273 $168,107
T12 Max Homa -7 66 68 67 72 273 $168,107
T12 Jordan Smith -7 68 69 68 68 273 $168,107
T19 Sean Crocker -6 69 68 67 70 274 $106,650
T19 Garrick Higgo -6 67 69 70 68 274 $106,650
T19 Nick Taylor -6 68 70 65 71 274 $106,650
T19 Tom Hoge -6 69 66 66 73 274 $106,650
T19 Corey Conners -6 72 65 71 66 274 $106,650
T19 Sam Burns -6 67 65 71 71 274 $106,650
T25 Yannik Paul -5 65 71 68 71 275 $63,495
T25 Romain Langasque -5 70 65 70 70 275 $63,495
T25 Calum Hill -5 70 67 67 71 275 $63,495
T25 Wyndham Clark -5 68 67 70 70 275 $63,495
T25 Gary Woodland -5 70 68 66 71 275 $63,495
T25 Viktor Hovland -5 73 63 67 72 275 $63,495
T25 Ben Griffin -5 69 67 69 70 275 $63,495
T25 Will Gordon -5 66 69 70 70 275 $63,495
T25 Thorbjørn Olesen -5 67 68 68 72 275 $63,495
T25 Marcel Schneider -5 69 65 71 70 275 $63,495
T35 Davis Riley -4 63 73 67 73 276 $42,943
T35 Luke List -4 69 69 65 73 276 $42,943
T35 Victor Perez -4 69 69 68 70 276 $42,943
T35 Tom McKibbin -4 70 68 67 71 276 $42,943
T35 Min Woo Lee -4 68 69 69 70 276 $42,943
T35 Tapio Pulkkanen -4 68 69 70 69 276 $42,943
T35 Alexander Björk -4 71 66 68 71 276 $42,943
T42 Xander Schauffele -3 70 66 67 74 277 $27,060
T42 Matt Wallace -3 72 65 69 71 277 $27,060
T42 Marcel Siem -3 68 70 68 71 277 $27,060
T42 Richie Ramsay -3 71 67 67 72 277 $27,060
T42 Padraig Harrington -3 67 66 70 74 277 $27,060
T42 Rickie Fowler -3 67 67 69 74 277 $27,060
T42 Ben Martin -3 70 67 67 73 277 $27,060
T42 Jorge Campillo -3 70 68 68 71 277 $27,060
T42 Thomas Detry -3 64 72 68 73 277 $27,060
T42 Andrew Putnam -3 70 68 69 70 277 $27,060
T42 Maximilian Kieffer -3 69 69 65 74 277 $27,060
T42 Sebastian Söderberg -3 67 67 68 75 277 $27,060
T54 Kurt Kitayama -2 71 65 72 70 278 $20,880
T54 Daniel Hillier -2 68 66 72 72 278 $20,880
T54 Joost Luiten -2 70 67 68 73 278 $20,880
T54 Joakim Lagergren -2 69 66 67 76 278 $20,880
T54 Julien Brun -2 66 72 69 71 278 $20,880
T54 Guido Migliozzi -2 68 70 72 68 278 $20,880
T60 Lucas Herbert -1 71 67 70 71 279 $19,890
T60 Eric Cole -1 67 69 64 79 279 $19,890
T60 Dale Whitnell -1 69 67 70 73 279 $19,890
T60 Harry Hall -1 71 64 66 78 279 $19,890
T60 Justin Thomas -1 68 69 69 73 279 $19,890
T65 Billy Horschel E 69 69 69 73 280 $19,170
T65 Austin Eckroat E 71 67 72 70 280 $19,170
T65 Ashun Wu E 68 68 69 75 280 $19,170
T68 Adri Arnaus 1 69 69 67 76 281 $18,540
T68 Antoine Rozner 1 68 70 69 74 281 $18,540
T68 Gavin Green 1 69 66 72 74 281 $18,540
T68 Erik van Rooyen 1 72 63 73 73 281 $18,540
72 K.H. Lee 2 65 70 70 77 282 $18,090
73 Ben Taylor 3 70 68 68 77 283 $17,910
74 Connor Syme 4 68 68 74 74 284 $17,730
75 Dan Bradbury 5 69 68 71 77 285 $17,550
76 Sami Välimäki 6 67 70 76 73 286 $17,370
77 Matthew Jordan 7 69 69 69 80 287 $17,190

