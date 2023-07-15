2023 British Open Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 British Open Championship purse is set for $16.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,000,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the British Open Championship prize money distribution chart.

The British Open Championship field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, Scottie Schffler and more in the final men's major of the year.

The 156-player field is recognized on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the fourth major of the season on the 2023-2023 PGA Tour schedule. Qualifying for the event is conducted by the R&A.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cut, although British Open Championship players who miss the cut do get paid as well. The first 10 professionals (and ties) to miss the cut earn $12,000, while the next 20 professional golfers and ties get $10,000 and the remaining professional golfers take home $8,500.

The event is played this year at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Liverpool, England.

This is the 41st PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 50-event 2020-2023 season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Open Championship until age 60, berths into the other three majors for the next five years, as well as entry into next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

