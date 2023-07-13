2023 Barbasol Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 Barbasol Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

The 2023 Barbasol Championship field is 156 players.

The Barbasol Championship field is made up of players who get in off the PGA Tour's and DP World Tour's eligibility criteria for this event, as well as players who got through open qualifying.

Barbasol Championship format

The Barbasol Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each threesome will also start one round on the first tee and the other on the 10th tee, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon, as well as first- and 10th-tee starts.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group. In the final round, players are grouped in threesomes off the first and 10th tees to get play done before expected inclement weather arrives.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2023 Barbasol Championship winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 300 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 15.9 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Barbasol Championship playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Barbasol Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 9, then 18 played repeatedly by any qualifying players. The Barbasol Championship playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.