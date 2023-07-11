Future British Open Championship venues and dates through 2030: Confirmed and speculative

The future British Open Championship sites are downright predictable. Known as the Rota, the rotation of British Open Championship venues rarely changes. The Old Course at St. Andrews has a regular slot to host the Open Championship every five years, like Pebble Beach is to the U.S. Open and Whistling Straits has become for the PGA Championship.

The future British Open venues have been announced or leaked through 2026, as the R&A has a fairly tight rotation of venues, so there isn't much need to announce long in advance.

Future British Open Championship venues and dates announced

2023 (July 20-23) -- Royal Liverpool, Liverpool, England

2024 (July 18-21) -- Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland

2025 (July 18-21) -- Royal Portrush, Portrush, Northern Ireland

2026 (July 16-19) -- Royal Birkdale

There's still much to be decided about the order of the Open Rota for years to come.

Potential future British Open Championship sites

2027 -- The Old Course at St. Andrews: There's no reason to believe the R&A will stop its tradition of hosting the Open at St. Andrews every five years.

2028 -- Muirfield: The Scottish links, and the shortest course in the modern Open Rota, gets the Open about once a decade nowadays. Phil Mickelson, who won there in 2013, will be 52 years old when the Open returns. It could be a good send-off for the lefty.

2029 -- Royal Lytham & St. Annes: From 1952 until 1979, Lytham was hosting the Open practically at the same frequency at St. Andrews. Then it fell off and seems more of a fill-in than a a regular venue.

2030 -- Turnberry: Site to Tom Watson's 2009 close call at the age of 59, Turnberry is going to see the Open eventually, depending on when Donald Trump sells it.

Recent past British Open Championship venues