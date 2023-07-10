2023 Dana Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
07/10/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Gaby Lopez
The 2023 Dana Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rose Zhang, who comes in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Jin Young Ko is next best at 10-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Hye Jin Choi is at 12-to-1.

2023 Dana Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Dana Open, with the long-time Toledo-area host once again welcoming the LPGA.

Rose Zhang comes off another strong finish, but Brooke Henderson and Aditi Ashok stand out as good value names this week.

Gaby Lopez is defending champion, while Lauren Coughlin continues to move forward as an improved player in 2023.

2023 Dana Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rose Zhang 550
Jin Young Ko 1000
Hye Jin Choi 1200
Minjee Lee 1200
Xiyu Lin 1200
Carlota Ciganda 1400
Hae Ran Ryu 1400
Brooke Henderson 1800
Lydia Ko 1800
Linn Grant 2200
Allisen Corpuz 2500
Aditi Ashok 3000
Grace Kim 3000
In Gee Chun 3000
Albane Valenzuela 3500
Ariya Jutanugarn 3500
Jenny Shin 4000
Sei Young Kim 4000
Gabriela Ruffels 5000
Gaby Lopez 5000
Jeongeun Lee6 6000
Lauren Coughlin 6000
Gemma Dryburgh 6500
A Lim Kim 7000
Sarah Schmelzel 7000
Patty Tavatanakit 7500
Stephanie Kyriacou 7500
Mina Harigae 8000
Stacy Lewis 9000
Chella Choi 10000
Emily Kristine Pedersen 12500
Esther Henseleit 12500
Jasmine Suwannapura 12500
Lauren Stephenson 12500
Lee-Anne Pace 12500
Lucy Li 12500
Moriya Jutanugarn 12500
Pauline Roussin Bouchard 12500
Stephanie Meadow 12500
Su Oh 12500
Yan Liu 12500
Hinako Shibuno 15000
Mi Hyang Lee 15000
Yu Liu 15000
Brittany Altomare 17500
Celine Borge 17500
Frida Kinhult 17500
Linnea Strom 17500
Matilda Castren 17500
Ruixin Liu 17500
Arpichaya Yubol 20000
Emma Talley 20000
Jaravee Boonchant 20000
Karis Davidson 20000
Lindy Duncan 20000
Azahara Munoz 22500
Maddie Szeryk 22500
Maria Fassi 22500
Peiyun Chien 22500
Wichanee Meechai 22500

