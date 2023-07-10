2023 Dana Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Dana Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rose Zhang, who comes in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.
Jin Young Ko is next best at 10-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.
Hye Jin Choi is at 12-to-1.
2023 Dana Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Dana Open, with the long-time Toledo-area host once again welcoming the LPGA.
Rose Zhang comes off another strong finish, but Brooke Henderson and Aditi Ashok stand out as good value names this week.
Gaby Lopez is defending champion, while Lauren Coughlin continues to move forward as an improved player in 2023.
2023 Dana Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rose Zhang
|550
|Jin Young Ko
|1000
|Hye Jin Choi
|1200
|Minjee Lee
|1200
|Xiyu Lin
|1200
|Carlota Ciganda
|1400
|Hae Ran Ryu
|1400
|Brooke Henderson
|1800
|Lydia Ko
|1800
|Linn Grant
|2200
|Allisen Corpuz
|2500
|Aditi Ashok
|3000
|Grace Kim
|3000
|In Gee Chun
|3000
|Albane Valenzuela
|3500
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|3500
|Jenny Shin
|4000
|Sei Young Kim
|4000
|Gabriela Ruffels
|5000
|Gaby Lopez
|5000
|Jeongeun Lee6
|6000
|Lauren Coughlin
|6000
|Gemma Dryburgh
|6500
|A Lim Kim
|7000
|Sarah Schmelzel
|7000
|Patty Tavatanakit
|7500
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|7500
|Mina Harigae
|8000
|Stacy Lewis
|9000
|Chella Choi
|10000
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|12500
|Esther Henseleit
|12500
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|12500
|Lauren Stephenson
|12500
|Lee-Anne Pace
|12500
|Lucy Li
|12500
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|12500
|Pauline Roussin Bouchard
|12500
|Stephanie Meadow
|12500
|Su Oh
|12500
|Yan Liu
|12500
|Hinako Shibuno
|15000
|Mi Hyang Lee
|15000
|Yu Liu
|15000
|Brittany Altomare
|17500
|Celine Borge
|17500
|Frida Kinhult
|17500
|Linnea Strom
|17500
|Matilda Castren
|17500
|Ruixin Liu
|17500
|Arpichaya Yubol
|20000
|Emma Talley
|20000
|Jaravee Boonchant
|20000
|Karis Davidson
|20000
|Lindy Duncan
|20000
|Azahara Munoz
|22500
|Maddie Szeryk
|22500
|Maria Fassi
|22500
|Peiyun Chien
|22500
|Wichanee Meechai
|22500