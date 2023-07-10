2023 Dana Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 Dana Open betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Rose Zhang, who comes in at 11-to-2 (+550) betting odds.

Jin Young Ko is next best at 10-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Hye Jin Choi is at 12-to-1.

2023 Dana Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Dana Open, with the long-time Toledo-area host once again welcoming the LPGA.

Rose Zhang comes off another strong finish, but Brooke Henderson and Aditi Ashok stand out as good value names this week.

Gaby Lopez is defending champion, while Lauren Coughlin continues to move forward as an improved player in 2023.

2023 Dana Open betting odds: Outright winner