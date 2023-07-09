Who is Allisen Corpuz? Bio for the 2023 US Women’s Open champion

Allisen Corpuz came in to the final round of 2023 US Women's OPen looking to win in the third major championship of the year on the LPGA Tour. Allisen Corpuz then had a huge breakthrough by winning at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Corpuz is 25 years old, and she is in the field at US Women's Open because of her status in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking.

For Corpuz, her journey to the pinnacle of women's professional golf is a remarkable story.

Corpuz was born in Hawaii, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She started playing the game at an early age and become the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links in 2008 at the age of 10 years, three months and nine days.

Corpuz is an LPGA winner already

Allisen Corpuz has not yet won on the LPGA Tour, but she is playing in her second season and was a 54-hole leader at The Chevron Championship, the first major of the year.

Corpuz was on the winning 2021 US Curtis Cup team, and she played collegiate golf at the University of Southern California.

Entering this week, Corpuz was ranked 29th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking and 32nd in the Race to the CME Globe.

What a KPMG Women's PGA Championship win means

With a win today, Corpuz would earn the benefits of being a US Women's Open winner, including a 10-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships for five years and a five-year LPGA exemption.