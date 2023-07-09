2023 John Deere Classic money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
07/09/2023
The 2023 John Deere Classic prize money payout is from the $8.8 million purse, with 84 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of John Deere Classic prize pool is at $1,332,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $806,600 in PGA Tour prize money today. The John Deere Classic prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $15,576.

The John Deere Classic field is headed by Ludvig Aberg, Lucas Glover, Sepp Straka and more. It's feels like a crowded leaderboard with a variety of outcomes.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 John Deere Classic from the correct 2023 John Deere Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 John Deere Classic prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 34 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 John Deere Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,332,000
2 $806,600
3 $510,600
4 $362,600
5 $303,400
6 $268,250
7 $249,750
8 $231,250
9 $216,450
10 $201,650
11 $186,850
12 $172,050
13 $157,250
14 $142,450
15 $135,050
16 $127,650
17 $120,250
18 $112,850
19 $105,450
20 $98,050
21 $90,650
22 $83,250
23 $77,330
24 $71,410
25 $65,490
26 $59,570
27 $57,350
28 $55,130
29 $52,910
30 $50,690
31 $48,470
32 $46,250
33 $44,030
34 $42,180
35 $40,330
36 $38,480
37 $36,630
38 $35,150
39 $33,670
40 $32,190
41 $30,710
42 $29,230
43 $27,750
44 $26,270
45 $24,790
46 $23,310
47 $21,830
48 $20,646
49 $19,610
50 $19,018
51 $18,574
52 $18,130
53 $17,834
54 $17,538
55 $17,390
56 $17,242
57 $17,094
58 $16,946
59 $16,798
60 $16,650
61 $16,502
62 $16,354
63 $16,206
64 $16,058
65 $15,910

