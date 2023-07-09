2023 Genesis Scottish Open field: Players, rankings
2023 Genesis Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

07/09/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jordan Spieth
The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from July 13-16, 2023.

The Genesis Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and more. Schauffele is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 40th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Genesis Scottish Open is the event before the Open Championship, with some players making the early trek to prepare for the rigors of links golf. The Barbasol Championship is the event played opposite the Genesis Scottish Open, with both events this week co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Henrik Norlander and Matthias Schwab are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open field

PLAYER
Ludvig Aberg
Byeong Hun An
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Aaron Baddeley
Matthew Baldwin
Oliver Bekker
Wil Besseling
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Alexander Björk
Thomas Bjørn
Zac Blair
Dan Bradbury
Joseph Bramlett
Sam Burns
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Nicolas Colsaerts
Corey Conners
Sean Crocker
MJ Daffue
Cam Davis
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Jamie Donaldson
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Ewen Ferguson
Ross Fisher
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Rickie Fowler
Ryan Fox
Daniel Gavins
Doug Ghim
Will Gordon
Gavin Kyle Green
Ben Griffin
Harry Hall
Chase Hanna
Brian Harman
Padraig Harrington
Tyrrell Hatton
Lucas Herbert
Garrick Higgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Hojgaard
Nicolai Hojgaard
Max Homa
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Scott Jamieson
Matthew Jordan
Maximilian Kieffer
Tom Kim
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Bio Kim
Yeongsu Kim
Kurt Kitayama
Joakim Lagergren
Romain Langasque
Pablo Larrazabal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Min Woo Lee
K.H. Lee
Haotong Li
David Lingmerth
Luke List
Zander Lombard
Hurly Long
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert MacIntyre
Richard Mansell
Ben Martin
Rory McIlroy
Tom McKibbin
Adrian Meronk
Guido Migliozzi
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Edoardo Molinari
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Noren
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
C.T. Pan
Yannik Paul
Matthieu Pavon
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Tapio Pulkkanen
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Richie Ramsay
Davis Riley
Patrick Rodgers
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Sam Ryder
Kalle Samooja
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Marcel Schneider
Adam Scott
Yoseop Seo
Shubhankar Sharma
Robby Shelton
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Alex Smalley
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Soderberg
Matthew Southgate
Jordan Spieth
Scott Stallings
Ockie Strydom
Connor Syme
Callum Tarren
Nick Taylor
Ben Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Justin Thomas
Sami Valimaki
Erik van Rooyen
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Justin Walters
Paul Waring
Dale Whitnell
Danny Willett
Oliver Wilson
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Ashun Wu
Kevin Yu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field

RANK PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
3 Rory McIlroy
4 Patrick Cantlay
5 Viktor Hovland
6 Xander Schauffele
8 Max Homa
9 Matt Fitzpatrick
10 Jordan Spieth
11 Wyndham Clark
15 Tyrrell Hatton
16 Sam Burns
20 Justin Thomas
21 Tommy Fleetwood
22 Sungjae Im
23 Rickie Fowler
24 Kurt Kitayama
25 Tom Kim
26 Brian Harman
28 Justin Rose
30 Shane Lowry
31 Corey Conners
32 Sahith Theegala
38 Adam Scott
40 Tom Hoge
43 Ryan Fox
44 Billy Horschel
45 Nick Taylor
46 Min Woo Lee
48 Adrian Meronk
50 Seamus Power

