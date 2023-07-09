2023 Genesis Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from July 13-16, 2023.
The Genesis Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and more. Schauffele is the defending champion.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 40th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
The Genesis Scottish Open is the event before the Open Championship, with some players making the early trek to prepare for the rigors of links golf. The Barbasol Championship is the event played opposite the Genesis Scottish Open, with both events this week co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Henrik Norlander and Matthias Schwab are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Genesis Scottish Open field
|PLAYER
|Ludvig Aberg
|Byeong Hun An
|Marcus Armitage
|Adri Arnaus
|Nick Bachem
|Aaron Baddeley
|Matthew Baldwin
|Oliver Bekker
|Wil Besseling
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Alexander Björk
|Thomas Bjørn
|Zac Blair
|Dan Bradbury
|Joseph Bramlett
|Sam Burns
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Jorge Campillo
|Patrick Cantlay
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Corey Conners
|Sean Crocker
|MJ Daffue
|Cam Davis
|Thomas Detry
|Luke Donald
|Jamie Donaldson
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Ewen Ferguson
|Ross Fisher
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Grant Forrest
|Simon Forsström
|Rickie Fowler
|Ryan Fox
|Daniel Gavins
|Doug Ghim
|Will Gordon
|Gavin Kyle Green
|Ben Griffin
|Harry Hall
|Chase Hanna
|Brian Harman
|Padraig Harrington
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Lucas Herbert
|Garrick Higgo
|Calum Hill
|Daniel Hillier
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Tom Hoge
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Max Homa
|Billy Horschel
|Viktor Hovland
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Sungjae Im
|Scott Jamieson
|Matthew Jordan
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Tom Kim
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Bio Kim
|Yeongsu Kim
|Kurt Kitayama
|Joakim Lagergren
|Romain Langasque
|Pablo Larrazabal
|David Law
|Thriston Lawrence
|Min Woo Lee
|K.H. Lee
|Haotong Li
|David Lingmerth
|Luke List
|Zander Lombard
|Hurly Long
|Shane Lowry
|Joost Luiten
|Robert MacIntyre
|Richard Mansell
|Ben Martin
|Rory McIlroy
|Tom McKibbin
|Adrian Meronk
|Guido Migliozzi
|Keith Mitchell
|Francesco Molinari
|Edoardo Molinari
|Taylor Montgomery
|Alex Noren
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Adrian Otaegui
|C.T. Pan
|Yannik Paul
|Matthieu Pavon
|Eddie Pepperell
|Victor Perez
|J.T. Poston
|Seamus Power
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Andrew Putnam
|Aaron Rai
|Richie Ramsay
|Davis Riley
|Patrick Rodgers
|Justin Rose
|Antoine Rozner
|Sam Ryder
|Kalle Samooja
|Xander Schauffele
|Scottie Scheffler
|Marcel Schneider
|Adam Scott
|Yoseop Seo
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Robby Shelton
|Callum Shinkwin
|Marcel Siem
|Alex Smalley
|Jordan Smith
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Matthew Southgate
|Jordan Spieth
|Scott Stallings
|Ockie Strydom
|Connor Syme
|Callum Tarren
|Nick Taylor
|Ben Taylor
|Sahith Theegala
|Justin Thomas
|Sami Valimaki
|Erik van Rooyen
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Justin Walters
|Paul Waring
|Dale Whitnell
|Danny Willett
|Oliver Wilson
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Ashun Wu
|Kevin Yu
|Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field
|RANK
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Viktor Hovland
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|8
|Max Homa
|9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10
|Jordan Spieth
|11
|Wyndham Clark
|15
|Tyrrell Hatton
|16
|Sam Burns
|20
|Justin Thomas
|21
|Tommy Fleetwood
|22
|Sungjae Im
|23
|Rickie Fowler
|24
|Kurt Kitayama
|25
|Tom Kim
|26
|Brian Harman
|28
|Justin Rose
|30
|Shane Lowry
|31
|Corey Conners
|32
|Sahith Theegala
|38
|Adam Scott
|40
|Tom Hoge
|43
|Ryan Fox
|44
|Billy Horschel
|45
|Nick Taylor
|46
|Min Woo Lee
|48
|Adrian Meronk
|50
|Seamus Power