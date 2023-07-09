2023 Genesis Scottish Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, from July 13-16, 2023.

The Genesis Scottish Open field is headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and more. Schauffele is the defending champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 40th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Genesis Scottish Open is the event before the Open Championship, with some players making the early trek to prepare for the rigors of links golf. The Barbasol Championship is the event played opposite the Genesis Scottish Open, with both events this week co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Henrik Norlander and Matthias Schwab are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $9 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Genesis Scottish Open field

Top 50 players in 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field