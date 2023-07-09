2023 Barbasol Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Barbasol Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., from July 13-16, 2023.

The Barbasol Championship field is headlined by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Justin Lower, Taylor Pendrith and more. Trey Mullinax is the prior, but not defending, champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 39th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Barbasol Championship is the event played opposite the Genesis Scottish Open, with both events this week co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. This is considered an opposite-field event in some respects.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots available still to be filled for the tournament.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Brian Davis and Matt Every are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Barbasol Championship field

PLAYER Tyson Alexander Kiradech Aphibarnrat Ryan Armour John Axelsen Sangmoon Bae Ricky Barnes Akshay Bhatia Jonas Blixt Ryan Brehm Daniel Brown Scott Brown Wesley Bryan Jonathan Byrd John Catlin Greg Chalmers Cameron Champ Kevin Chappell Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Trevor Cone Austin Cook Trey Cox Ben Crane MJ Daffue Jens Dantorp Louis de Jager Alejandro Del Rey Zecheng Dou Jason Dufner Tyler Duncan Bryce Easton Nacho Elvira Derek Ernst Pedro Figueiredo David Ford Jeremy Freiburghaus Tommy Gainey Manu Gandas Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez Brice Garnett Robert Garrigus Ryan Gerard Deon Germishuys Michael Gligic Lucas Glover Tano Goya Cody Gribble Julien Guerrier James Hahn Paul Haley II Scott Harrington David Hearn Marcus Helligkilde J.J. Henry Jim Herman Kramer Hickok Angel Hidalgo Portillo Harry Higgs Ryo Hisatsune Bo Hoag Wes Homan Daan Huizing Oliver Hundebol Jorgensen Ryuji Imada Jazz Janewattananond Richard Johnson Sung Kang Masahiro Kawamura Nathan Kimsey Marcus Kinhult Patton Kizzire Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Russell Knox Jeong Weon Ko Satoshi Kodaira Kelly Kraft Peter Kuest Derek Lamely Andrew Landry Hank Lebioda Alexander Levy Mikael Lindberg Adam Long Mike Lorenzo-Vera Justin Lower Peter Malnati Jesse Massie Brandon Matthews William McGirt Max McGreevy Troy Merritt Ryan Moore James Morrison Jesse Mueller Grayson Murray S.Y. Noh Niklas Norgaard Henrik Norlander Vincent Norrman Andrew Novak Augusto Núñez Sean O'Hair Geoff Ogilvy John Parry Taylor Pendrith Cameron Percy Scott Piercy D.A. Points Ted Potter, Jr. Chad Ramey David Ravetto Doc Redman JC Ritchie Kevin Roy Adrien Saddier Jayden Schaper Matti Schmid Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Robin Sciot-Siegrist Jason Scrivener Martin Simonsen Austin Smotherman Clément Sordet Kevin Stadler Stephen Stallings Jr. Kyle Stanley Robert Streb Kevin Streelman Chris Stroud Brian Stuard Andy Sullivan Santiago Tarrio Josh Teater D.J. Trahan Martin Trainer Kevin Tway Omar Uresti Darius Van Driel Bo Van Pelt Erik van Rooyen Johannes Veerman Nick Watney Trevor Werbylo Richy Werenski Kyle Westmoreland Vince Whaley Andrew Wilson Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Barbasol Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.