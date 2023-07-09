2023 Barbasol Championship field: Players, rankings
Golf News Net
A photo of Kiradech Aphibarnrat Credit Paul Lakatos
The 2023 Barbasol Championship field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky., from July 13-16, 2023.

The Barbasol Championship field is headlined by the likes of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Justin Lower, Taylor Pendrith and more. Trey Mullinax is the prior, but not defending, champion.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 39th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

The Barbasol Championship is the event played opposite the Genesis Scottish Open, with both events this week co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. This is considered an opposite-field event in some respects.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, with the four spots available still to be filled for the tournament.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 156 players who got in the field. Brian Davis and Matt Every are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Barbasol Championship field

PLAYER
Tyson Alexander
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Ryan Armour
John Axelsen
Sangmoon Bae
Ricky Barnes
Akshay Bhatia
Jonas Blixt
Ryan Brehm
Daniel Brown
Scott Brown
Wesley Bryan
Jonathan Byrd
John Catlin
Greg Chalmers
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
Trey Cox
Ben Crane
MJ Daffue
Jens Dantorp
Louis de Jager
Alejandro Del Rey
Zecheng Dou
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Bryce Easton
Nacho Elvira
Derek Ernst
Pedro Figueiredo
David Ford
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Tommy Gainey
Manu Gandas
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
Brice Garnett
Robert Garrigus
Ryan Gerard
Deon Germishuys
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Tano Goya
Cody Gribble
Julien Guerrier
James Hahn
Paul Haley II
Scott Harrington
David Hearn
Marcus Helligkilde
J.J. Henry
Jim Herman
Kramer Hickok
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Harry Higgs
Ryo Hisatsune
Bo Hoag
Wes Homan
Daan Huizing
Oliver Hundebol Jorgensen
Ryuji Imada
Jazz Janewattananond
Richard Johnson
Sung Kang
Masahiro Kawamura
Nathan Kimsey
Marcus Kinhult
Patton Kizzire
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Russell Knox
Jeong Weon Ko
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Peter Kuest
Derek Lamely
Andrew Landry
Hank Lebioda
Alexander Levy
Mikael Lindberg
Adam Long
Mike Lorenzo-Vera
Justin Lower
Peter Malnati
Jesse Massie
Brandon Matthews
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Troy Merritt
Ryan Moore
James Morrison
Jesse Mueller
Grayson Murray
S.Y. Noh
Niklas Norgaard
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Sean O'Hair
Geoff Ogilvy
John Parry
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
Ted Potter, Jr.
Chad Ramey
David Ravetto
Doc Redman
JC Ritchie
Kevin Roy
Adrien Saddier
Jayden Schaper
Matti Schmid
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Robin Sciot-Siegrist
Jason Scrivener
Martin Simonsen
Austin Smotherman
Clément Sordet
Kevin Stadler
Stephen Stallings Jr.
Kyle Stanley
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Andy Sullivan
Santiago Tarrio
Josh Teater
D.J. Trahan
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Omar Uresti
Darius Van Driel
Bo Van Pelt
Erik van Rooyen
Johannes Veerman
Nick Watney
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Vince Whaley
Andrew Wilson
Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2023 Barbasol Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.

