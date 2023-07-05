Rocket Mortgage Classic history, results and past winners

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the PGA Tour's Detroit event, with the tournament having been played in Michigan, which is one of the best golfing states in America.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2019, is hosted at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich. The event has grown over the years but has long had tremendous community support regardless of its place on the schedule.

The event is typically one of the final events before the PGA Tour heads to the British Isles for the Open Championship.

No player has won the event twice.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Rocket Mortgage Classic format

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Rocket Mortgage Classic host courses

2019-present: Detroit Golf Club

Rocket Mortgage Classic past sponsors

Rocket Mortgage Classic has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

2019-present: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rocket Mortgage Classic history & results