Rocket Mortgage Classic history, results and past winners

07/05/2023
Golf News Net
The Rocket Mortgage Classic logo
The Rocket Mortgage Classic is the PGA Tour's Detroit event, with the tournament having been played in Michigan, which is one of the best golfing states in America.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 2019, is hosted at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich. The event has grown over the years but has long had tremendous community support regardless of its place on the schedule.

The event is typically one of the final events before the PGA Tour heads to the British Isles for the Open Championship.

No player has won the event twice.

Rocket Mortgage Classic format

The Rocket Mortgage Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Rocket Mortgage Classic host courses

  • 2019-present: Detroit Golf Club

Rocket Mortgage Classic past sponsors

Rocket Mortgage Classic has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 2019-present: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Rocket Mortgage Classic history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Rickie Fowler 264 −24 PO $8,800,000
2022 Tony Finau 262 −26 5 $8,400,000
2021 Cameron Davis 270 −18 PO $7,500,000
2020 Bryson DeChambeau 265 −23 3 $7,500,000
2019 Nate Lashley 263 −25 6 $7,300,000

