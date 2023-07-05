John Deere Classic history, results and past winners

The John Deere Classic is the PGA Tour's Quad Cities event, with the tournament having been played in Illinois as an event mostly for up-and-coming players.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 1971, is hosted at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The event has grown over the years but has long had tremendous community support regardless of its place on the schedule.

The event is typically one of the final events before the PGA Tour heads to the British Isles for the Open Championship.

D.A. Weibring and Steve Stricker each share the most victories in the event's history, with three wins. Scott Hoch, David Frost, Deane Beman and Jordan Spieth each have two wins.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

John Deere Classic format

The John Deere Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

John Deere Classic host courses

1971-1974: Crow Valley Country Club (Iowa)

1975-1999: Oakwood Country Club

2000-present: TPC Deere Run

John Deere Classic past sponsors

John Deere Classic has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

1971: Quad Cities Open Invitational

1972-1974, 1980-1981: Quad Cities Open

1975-1979: Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open

1982-1984: Miller High Life Quad Cities Open

1985: Lite Quad Cities Open

1986-1994: Hardee's Golf Classic

1995-1998: Quad City Classic

1999-present: John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic history & results