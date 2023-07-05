John Deere Classic history, results and past winners
PGA Tour

John Deere Classic history, results and past winners

07/05/2023
Golf News Net

The John Deere Classic is the PGA Tour's Quad Cities event, with the tournament having been played in Illinois as an event mostly for up-and-coming players.

The event, which has been on the PGA Tour schedule since 1971, is hosted at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. The event has grown over the years but has long had tremendous community support regardless of its place on the schedule.

The event is typically one of the final events before the PGA Tour heads to the British Isles for the Open Championship.

D.A. Weibring and Steve Stricker each share the most victories in the event's history, with three wins. Scott Hoch, David Frost, Deane Beman and Jordan Spieth each have two wins.

John Deere Classic format

The John Deere Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 156 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

John Deere Classic host courses

  • 1971-1974: Crow Valley Country Club (Iowa)
  • 1975-1999: Oakwood Country Club
  • 2000-present: TPC Deere Run

John Deere Classic past sponsors

John Deere Classic has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1971: Quad Cities Open Invitational
  • 1972-1974, 1980-1981: Quad Cities Open
  • 1975-1979: Ed McMahon-Jaycees Quad Cities Open
  • 1982-1984: Miller High Life Quad Cities Open
  • 1985: Lite Quad Cities Open
  • 1986-1994: Hardee's Golf Classic
  • 1995-1998: Quad City Classic
  • 1999-present: John Deere Classic

John Deere Classic history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 J. T. Poston 263 −21 3 $1,278,000
2021 Lucas Glover 265 −19 2 $1,116,000
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Dylan Frittelli 263 −21 2 $1,080,000
2018 Michael Kim 257 −27 8 $1,044,000
2017 Bryson DeChambeau 266 −18 1 $1,008,000
2016 Ryan Moore 262 −22 2 $864,000
2015 Jordan Spieth (2) 264 −20 PO $846,000
2014 Brian Harman 262 −22 1 $846,000
2013 Jordan Spieth 265 −19 PO $828,000
2012 Zach Johnson 264 −20 PO $828,000
2011 Steve Stricker (3) 262 −22 1 $810,000
2010 Steve Stricker (2) 258 −26 2 $792,000
2009 Steve Stricker 264 −20 3 $774,000
2008 Kenny Perry 268 −16 PO $756,000
2007 Jonathan Byrd 266 −18 1 $738,000
2006 John Senden 265 −19 1 $720,000
2005 Sean O'Hair 268 −16 1 $720,000
2004 Mark Hensby 268 −16 PO $684,000
2003 Vijay Singh 268 −16 4 $630,000
2002 J. P. Hayes 262 −22 4 $540,000
2001 David Gossett 265 −19 1 $504,000
2000 Michael Clark II 265 −19 PO $468,000
1999 J. L. Lewis 261 −19 PO $360,000
1998 Steve Jones 263 −17 1 $279,000
1997 David Toms 265 −15 3 $243,000
1996 Ed Fiori 268 −12 2 $216,000
1995 D. A. Weibring (3) 197[a] −13 1 $180,000
1994 Mark McCumber 265 −15 1 $180,000
1993 David Frost (2) 259 −21 7 $180,000
1992 David Frost 266 −14 3 $180,000
1991 D. A. Weibring (2) 267 −13 1 $180,000
1990 Joey Sindelar 268 −12 PO $180,000
1989 Curt Byrum 268 −12 1 $126,000
1988 Blaine McCallister 261 −19 3 $108,000
1987 Kenny Knox 265 −15 1 $90,000
1986 Mark Wiebe 268 −12 1 $72,000
1985 Dan Forsman 267 −13 1 $54,000
1984 Scott Hoch (2) 266 −14 5 $36,000
1983 Danny Edwards 266 −14 PO $36,000
1982 Payne Stewart 268 −12 2 $36,000
1981 Dave Barr 270 −10 PO $36,000
1980 Scott Hoch 266 −14 3 $36,000
1979 D. A. Weibring 266 −14 2 $36,000
1978 Victor Regalado 269 −15 1 $30,000
1977 Mike Morley 267 −17 1 $25,000
1976 John Lister 268 −16 2 $20,000
1975 Roger Maltbie 275 −9 1 $15,000
1974 Dave Stockton 271 −13 1 $20,000
1973 Sam Adams 268 −16 3 $20,000
1972 Deane Beman (2) 279 −5 1 $20,000
1971 Deane Beman 277 −7 2 $5,000

