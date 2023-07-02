Which golfer has the most career PGA Tour Champions wins?

In professional golf, the PGA Tour Champions all-time wins list is a who's who of the best golfers ever to play the game.
Just to get into the top 10 of the list of most career PGA Tour Champions wins, a player needs 20 PGA Tour Champions titles, a staggering figure considering all of those wins are amassed after a player turns 50 years old.
The two men with the most career PGA Tour Champions wins are Bernhard Langer and Hale Irwin, each with 45 PGA Tour Champions-recognized wins.
Langer won the 2023 Chubb Classic to tie Irwin's mark, winning at 65 years, 5 months, for his 12th PGA Tour Champions win in his 60s. With his next win, Langer will become the all-time leader in PGA Tour Champions wins. He already holds the record for the most majors won by a senior golfer with nine. He is also the only golfer to have ever won all five senior majors.
In the history of the PGA Tour Champions, only 10 players have at least 20 wins on the 50-plus circuit.
Golfers with most career PGA Tour Champions wins
- T-1. Hale Irwin -- 45
- T-1. Bernhard Langer -- 45
- 3. Lee Trevino -- 29
- 4. Gil Morgan -- 25
- 5. Miller Barber -- 24
- 6. Bob Charles -- 23
- T7. Don January -- 22
- T7. Chi-Chi Rodríguez -- 22
- T9. Jim Colbert -- 20
- T9. Bruce Crampton -- 20
- T11. George Archer -- 19
- T11. Larry Nelson -- 19
- T11. Gary Player -- 19
- T14. Bruce Fleisher -- 18
- T14. Jay Haas -- 18
- T14. Mike Hill -- 18
- T17. Raymond Floyd -- 14
- T17. Dave Stockton -- 14
- T17. Tom Watson -- 14
- T20. Fred Couples -- 13
- T20. Loren Roberts -- 13
- T20. Jim Thorpe -- 13