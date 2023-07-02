2023 US Senior Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 US Senior Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/02/2023
A photo of golfer Bernhard Langer
The 2023 US Senior Open prize money payout is from the $4 million purse, with 64 professional players who complete four rounds at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wis., earning PGA Tour Champions prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the US Senior Open prize pool is at $720,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $432,000. The US Senior Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour Champions player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $7,715 for 64th place.

Two amateurs made the cut and will not be paid for their finish. All professionals who missed the cut are paid $4,000.

The US Senior Open field is headed by Bernhard Langer, Steve Stricker, Ernie Els and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 US Senior Open from the correct 2023 US Senior Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

Every player who made the 36-hole cut can improve their position in the final round of this 54-hole event.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 720,000 Charles Schwab Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour Champions schedule.

There are no Official World Golf Ranking points on the line in PGA Tour Champions events.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour Champions. Winners of these events get better status and access on tour.

2023 US Senior Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $720,000
2 $432,000
3 $267,254
4 $187,339
5 $156,035
6 $138,354
7 $124,732
8 $111,712
9 $101,103
10 $92,866
11 $84,748
12 $78,359
13 $73,014
14 $67,389
15 $62,567
16 $58,548
17 $55,333
18 $52,119
19 $48,904
20 $45,689
21 $42,916
22 $40,144
23 $37,451
24 $34,960
25 $32,790
26 $30,941
27 $29,535
28 $28,289
29 $27,084
30 $25,878
31 $24,673
32 $23,467
33 $22,262
34 $21,177
35 $20,293
36 $19,409
37 $18,565
38 $17,761
39 $16,957
40 $16,154
41 $15,350
42 $14,546
43 $13,743
44 $12,939
45 $12,135
46 $11,412
47 $10,689
48 $10,005
49 $9,604
50 $9,202
51 $8,961
52 $8,760
53 $8,599
54 $8,519
55 $8,438
56 $8,358
57 $8,277
58 $8,197
59 $8,117
60 $8,036
61 $7,956
62 $7,876
63 $7,795
64 $7,715

