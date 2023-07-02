2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

07/02/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Rickie Fowler
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payout is from the $8.8 million purse, with 84 professional players who complete four rounds at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Rocket Mortgage Classic prize pool is at $1,584,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $2,160,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The Rocket Mortgage Classic prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $15,576.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headed by Rickie Fowler, Taylor Pendrith, Nick Taylor and more. It's feels like a crowded leaderboard with a variety of outcomes.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from the correct 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

The 36-hole cut in this tournament is made to the top 65 players and ties, with every player able to move up in the final round.

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 41.9 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players 2024, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,584,000
2 $959,200
3 $607,200
4 $431,200
5 $360,800
6 $319,000
7 $297,000
8 $275,000
9 $257,400
10 $239,800
11 $222,200
12 $204,600
13 $187,000
14 $169,400
15 $160,600
16 $151,800
17 $143,000
18 $134,200
19 $125,400
20 $116,600
21 $107,800
22 $99,000
23 $91,960
24 $84,920
25 $77,880
26 $70,840
27 $68,200
28 $65,560
29 $62,920
30 $60,280
31 $57,640
32 $55,000
33 $52,360
34 $50,160
35 $47,960
36 $45,760
37 $43,560
38 $41,800
39 $40,040
40 $38,280
41 $36,520
42 $34,760
43 $33,000
44 $31,240
45 $29,480
46 $27,720
47 $25,960
48 $24,552
49 $23,320
50 $22,616
51 $22,088
52 $21,560
53 $21,208
54 $20,856
55 $20,680
56 $20,504
57 $20,328
58 $20,152
59 $19,976
60 $19,800
61 $19,624
62 $19,448
63 $19,272
64 $19,096
65 $18,920
66 $18,744
67 $18,568
68 $18,392
69 $18,216
70 $18,040
71 $17,864
72 $17,688
73 $17,512
74 $17,336
75 $17,160
76 $16,984
77 $16,808
78 $16,632
79 $16,456
80 $16,280
81 $16,104
82 $15,928
83 $15,752
84 $15,576

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.