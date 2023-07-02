2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Golf News Net
The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Rickie Fowler, who earns his sixth-career PGA Tour title and first since 2019 with a win at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

Fowler won the event on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin after all three players finished regulation on 24-under 264.

In the playoff hole, the par-4 18th, Fowler made a birdie 3 that was good enough to beat his two peers and notch a huge win in his career.

Taylor Moore, Monday qualifier Peter Kuest and Lucas Glover finished tied for fourth place on 21-under total.

Fowler won the $1,584,000 winner's Rocket Mortgage Classic of the $8,800,000 purse.

Rocket Mortgage Classic recap notes

Fowler earned 41.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Fowler earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this invitational event.

A total of 84 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 36th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 John Deere Classic.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rickie Fowler -24 67 65 64 68 264 $1,584,000
T2 Collin Morikawa -24 66 67 67 64 264 $783,200
T2 Adam Hadwin -24 66 68 63 67 264 $783,200
T4 Taylor Moore -21 64 67 69 67 267 $370,333
T4 Peter Kuest -21 64 70 65 68 267 $370,333
T4 Lucas Glover -21 69 69 64 65 267 $370,333
7 Adam Schenk -20 65 68 69 66 268 $297,000
8 Justin Lower -19 68 65 67 69 269 $275,000
T9 Aaron Rai -18 65 68 66 71 270 $222,200
T9 Brian Harman -18 68 68 66 68 270 $222,200
T9 Alex Noren -18 68 68 67 67 270 $222,200
T9 Peter Malnati -18 69 66 67 68 270 $222,200
T9 Stephan Jaeger -18 69 68 70 63 270 $222,200
T14 Chris Kirk -17 67 68 67 69 271 $160,600
T14 Taylor Pendrith -17 67 64 67 73 271 $160,600
T14 Carl Yuan -17 70 66 64 71 271 $160,600
T17 Chad Ramey -16 68 69 69 66 272 $129,800
T17 Cam Davis -16 69 65 69 69 272 $129,800
T17 Troy Merritt -16 68 68 67 69 272 $129,800
T17 Zecheng Dou -16 69 69 66 68 272 $129,800
T21 Nicolai Højgaard -15 67 68 67 71 273 $99,587
T21 Keegan Bradley -15 69 67 69 68 273 $99,587
T21 Max Homa -15 69 68 69 67 273 $99,587
T24 Sungjae Im -14 68 70 66 70 274 $73,480
T24 Dylan Wu -14 65 69 66 74 274 $73,480
T24 Davis Thompson -14 70 69 68 67 274 $73,480
T24 Vincent Norrman -14 71 69 69 65 274 $73,480
T24 MJ Daffue -14 66 70 70 68 274 $73,480
T29 Callum Tarren -13 67 68 71 69 275 $58,960
T29 Brett Stegmaier -13 67 70 69 69 275 $58,960
T29 Sam Bennett -13 65 75 66 69 275 $58,960
T29 Chez Reavie -13 69 70 65 71 275 $58,960
T33 Davis Riley -12 68 72 71 65 276 $45,949
T33 J.J. Spaun -12 70 69 67 70 276 $45,949
T33 Garrick Higgo -12 71 69 68 68 276 $45,949
T33 Doug Ghim -12 66 71 69 70 276 $45,949
T33 Ben Griffin -12 70 67 69 70 276 $45,949
T33 Chesson Hadley -12 68 70 69 69 276 $45,949
T33 Ryan Palmer -12 70 67 67 72 276 $45,949
T40 Trevor Cone -11 71 67 68 71 277 $33,000
T40 Ludvig Aberg -11 65 67 73 72 277 $33,000
T40 Vince Whaley -11 69 69 66 73 277 $33,000
T40 Kelly Kraft -11 69 71 67 70 277 $33,000
T40 Sam Ryder -11 65 71 70 71 277 $33,000
T40 Satoshi Kodaira -11 71 65 69 72 277 $33,000
T40 Adam Svensson -11 71 67 71 68 277 $33,000
T47 Brice Garnett -10 69 71 68 70 278 $23,707
T47 Kevin Tway -10 70 70 68 70 278 $23,707
T47 Russell Knox -10 70 69 67 72 278 $23,707
T47 Alex Smalley -10 72 66 69 71 278 $23,707
T47 Tyler Duncan -10 70 68 66 74 278 $23,707
T52 Carson Young -9 69 68 70 72 279 $21,076
T52 Kyle Reifers -9 70 69 66 74 279 $21,076
T52 Harry Higgs -9 70 69 68 72 279 $21,076
T52 Luke Donald -9 71 66 71 71 279 $21,076
T56 Nick Watney -8 72 68 71 69 280 $19,888
T56 Greyson Sigg -8 70 70 68 72 280 $19,888
T56 Nate Lashley -8 67 71 70 72 280 $19,888
T56 Scott Stallings -8 70 70 69 71 280 $19,888
T56 Brendon Todd -8 68 68 72 72 280 $19,888
T56 Ryan Gerard -8 69 71 71 69 280 $19,888
T56 Robert Streb -8 70 70 70 70 280 $19,888
T56 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 71 69 68 72 280 $19,888
T64 Hank Lebioda -7 69 69 71 72 281 $18,656
T64 Charley Hoffman -7 67 69 73 72 281 $18,656
T64 Andrew Landry -7 71 63 72 75 281 $18,656
T64 Chase Johnson -7 70 70 68 73 281 $18,656
T64 Ryan Moore -7 67 70 72 72 281 $18,656
T64 Sepp Straka -7 68 66 76 71 281 $18,656
T70 Martin Laird -6 70 68 72 72 282 $17,776
T70 Seung-Yul Noh -6 71 67 68 76 282 $17,776
T70 Zach Johnson -6 71 69 68 74 282 $17,776
T70 Robby Shelton -6 68 72 71 71 282 $17,776
T74 Danny Willett -5 70 67 77 69 283 $17,072
T74 Sam Stevens -5 70 70 73 70 283 $17,072
T74 Will Gordon -5 72 68 69 74 283 $17,072
T74 Seonghyeon Kim -5 73 67 69 74 283 $17,072
T78 Matt Wallace -4 68 71 75 70 284 $16,456
T78 Justin Suh -4 65 72 73 74 284 $16,456
T78 Kyle Westmoreland -4 67 73 72 72 284 $16,456
T81 Ryan Brehm -3 70 69 72 74 285 $16,016
T81 Henrik Norlander -3 71 68 72 74 285 $16,016
T83 Matthias Schwab -1 71 69 69 78 287 $15,664
T83 Paul Haley II -1 72 66 76 73 287 $15,664

