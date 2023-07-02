2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Rickie Fowler, who earns his sixth-career PGA Tour title and first since 2019 with a win at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

Fowler won the event on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff with Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin after all three players finished regulation on 24-under 264.

In the playoff hole, the par-4 18th, Fowler made a birdie 3 that was good enough to beat his two peers and notch a huge win in his career.

Taylor Moore, Monday qualifier Peter Kuest and Lucas Glover finished tied for fourth place on 21-under total.

Fowler won the $1,584,000 winner's Rocket Mortgage Classic of the $8,800,000 purse.

Rocket Mortgage Classic recap notes

Fowler earned 41.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Fowler earned 500 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this invitational event.

A total of 84 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 36th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 John Deere Classic.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details