2023 Betfred British Masters final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Daniel Hillier, who earned the DP World Tour win at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

Hillier won the tournament, earning his first DP World Tour title, with a two-shot victory on 10-under 278 over Gunner Wiebe and Oliver Wilson.

Hillier shot 66, his best round of the week, on Sunday to pull away from a crowded leaderboard and earn the breakthrough DP World Tour win for the Kiwi.

Calum Hill, Justin Rose and Ewen Ferguson all finished in a tie for fourth place.

Hillier won the €547,411.90 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Betfred British Masters recap notes

Hillier earned 20.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 79 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season. One amateur made the cut.

Hillier earned 710 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Made in Himmerland.

2023 Betfred British Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details