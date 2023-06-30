2023 Betfred British Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

06/30/2023
The 2023 Betfred British Masters purse is $3.5 million, with the winner's share at $595,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Betfred British Masters field is headed by Min Woo Lee, Justin Rose, Adrian Meronk and Jorge Campillo, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Betfred British Masters is the 27th event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England.

Betfred British Masters: What you need to know

Purse: $3,500,000
Winner's share: $595,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 20.6 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 4,250 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 710 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €6 million.

2023 Betfred British Masters purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $595,000
2 $385,000
3 $219,100
4 $175,000
5 $148,400
6 $122,500
7 $105,000
8 $87,500
9 $78,400
10 $70,000
11 $64,400
12 $60,200
13 $56,350
14 $53,550
15 $51,450
16 $49,350
17 $47,250
18 $45,150
19 $43,400
20 $42,000
21 $40,600
22 $39,550
23 $38,500
24 $37,450
25 $36,400
26 $35,350
27 $34,300
28 $33,250
29 $32,200
30 $31,150
31 $30,100
32 $29,050
33 $28,000
34 $26,950
35 $25,900
36 $24,850
37 $24,150
38 $23,450
39 $22,750
40 $22,050
41 $21,350
42 $20,650
43 $19,950
44 $19,250
45 $18,550
46 $17,850
47 $17,150
48 $16,450
49 $15,750
50 $15,050
51 $14,350
52 $13,650
53 $12,950
54 $12,250
55 $11,900
56 $11,550
57 $11,200
58 $10,850
59 $10,500
60 $10,150
61 $9,800
62 $9,450
63 $9,100
64 $8,750
65 $8,400

