How does the PGA Tour Champions split prize money when players are tied?

Every week on the PGA Tour Champions and any major professional golf tour in the world, players tie. It's just the nature of tournament golf that 54 holes (and sometimes 72 holes) is simply not enough to separate every golfer who makes the cut into a nice and neat lineup of finishers.

That means, each week, more than half the starting field will wind up tied with another golfer for their finishing position. Of course, this naturally creates a little bit of an accounting headache for golfers and pro tours, splitting out money (and points, like for the Charles Schwab Cup) out among those who are tied.

So how do professional tours, including the PGA Tour Champions, split prize money and points when players are tied?

It's very simple. When players are tied for a single position, the prize money for each of those players is the evenly divided amount of the total money the players would have been awarded had they all finished separately.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Here's an example.

If three players on the PGA Tour Champions finished tied for third place at a tournament, they don't split the third-place prize money. That would be silly, gipping them of money compared to a player who would finish alone in sixth place. Instead, the money the three players tied for third place earn is the total money for third, fourth and fifth place combined together and divided by three. The same is true for Race to Dubai points for tour members.

This way, players get a pay bump for finishing tied for their finishing position relative to the players who finish beneath them, but they don't earn a financial edge compared to finishing alone in a higher position and further separating themselves from the field.

With PGA Tour Champions prize money payouts set before each tournament, regardless of how many players make the cut, it's easy to figure out how they money will be divided. Since there is no cut, the starting field determines the pay scale, even with withdrawals.

The math is not as easy in major championships not run by the PGA Tour Champions, as governing bodies figure out the prize pool based on how many players make the cut.