Who is Stephanie Meadow? Bio for the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship contender

Stephanie Meadow came in to the final round of 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship looking to win in the second major championship of the year on the LPGA Tour. Stephanie Meadow could have a huge breakthrough by winning at Baltusrol Golf Club.

Meadow is 31 years old, and she is in the field at KPMG Women's PGA Championship because of her status on the LPGA Tour this season.

For Meadow, her journey to the pinnacle of women's professional golf is a remarkable story.

Meadow was born in Ireland, and she has accomplished a lot in the game already. She turned pro in 2015 and played on the Irish Olympic golf team in 2016 and 2020.

Meadow seeks her first LPGA Tour win

Stephanie Meadow has never won on the LPGA Tour, and she earned her card in 2014 as an amateur through Q-School.

She had to go to the Epson Tour in 2018, winning the IOA Championship and finishing sixth on the season-long money list to earn back her card.

Meadow has continued to grow and flourish as a player, looking to take the next step this week.

Entering this week, Meadow was ranked 151st in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking and 89th in the Race to the CME Globe.

What a KPMG Women's PGA Championship win means

With a win today, Meadow would earn the benefits of being an KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner, including a 10-year tournament exemption, including berths into women's major championships for five years and a five-year LPGA exemption.