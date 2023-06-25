2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Diksha Dagar, who took home the victory at Royal Beroun Golf Club in the Czech Republic.

The Indian Dagar won her first LET title with a victory in the 54-hole event on 13-under 203, good enough for a four-shot win over Trichat Cheenglab.

Celine Herbin finished in solo fourth place, one shot out of second.

Dagar won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open recap notes

This was the 13th event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Dagar wins to jumpstart her 2023, which might propel her to bigger things in her budding career after a run of top-10 finishes on the circuit.

The 36-hole cut was made on 2-over 146 or better, with 66 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Helsingborg Open in Sweden next week.

2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

