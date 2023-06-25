2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Ladies European Tour

2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

06/25/2023
A photo of golfer Diksha Dugar
The 2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Diksha Dagar, who took home the victory at Royal Beroun Golf Club in the Czech Republic.

The Indian Dagar won her first LET title with a victory in the 54-hole event on 13-under 203, good enough for a four-shot win over Trichat Cheenglab.

Celine Herbin finished in solo fourth place, one shot out of second.

Dagar won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Tipsport Czech Ladies Open recap notes

This was the 13th event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the next event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Dagar wins to jumpstart her 2023, which might propel her to bigger things in her budding career after a run of top-10 finishes on the circuit.

The 36-hole cut was made on 2-over 146 or better, with 66 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Helsingborg Open in Sweden next week.

2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 MONEY
1 Diksha Dagar -13 69 65 69 203 €45,000
2 Trichat Cheenglab -9 73 70 64 207 €27,000
3 Celine Herbin -8 69 72 67 208 €18,000
T4 Lily May Humphreys -7 72 69 68 209 €10,500
T4 Laura Beveridge -7 76 70 63 209 €10,500
T4 Gabriella Cowley -7 72 67 70 209 €10,500
T4 Cara Gainer -7 71 68 70 209 €10,500
T8 Johanna Gustavsson -6 71 72 67 210 €7,200
T8 Florentyna Parker -6 71 70 69 210 €7,200
T8 Ana Pelaez Trivino -6 69 70 71 210 €7,200
T11 Alice Hewson -5 73 71 67 211 €5,875
T11 Sofie Bringner -5 74 70 67 211 €5,875
T11 Virginia Elena Carta -5 74 71 66 211 €5,875
T11 Dorthea Forbrigd -5 73 69 69 211 €5,875
T11 Alexandra Forsterling -5 70 71 70 211 €5,875
T11 Linnea Johansson -5 70 70 71 211 €5,875
T17 Sarah Schober -4 75 69 68 212 €4,788
T17 Elia Folch -4 75 68 69 212 €4,788
T17 Anais Meyssonnier -4 75 69 68 212 €4,788
T17 Pranavi Urs -4 75 68 69 212 €4,788
T17 Denisa Vodickova (a) -4 73 69 70 212 €0
T17 Chantal Dueringer (a) -4 74 71 67 212 €0
T17 Emma Grechi -4 73 67 72 212 €4,788
T24 Marianne Skarpnord -3 70 74 69 213 €3,754
T24 Christine Wolf -3 78 67 68 213 €3,754
T24 Carmen Alonso -3 71 70 72 213 €3,754
T24 Jana Melichova -3 74 67 72 213 €3,754
T24 Lauren Taylor -3 76 70 67 213 €3,754
T24 Elin Arvidsson -3 73 73 67 213 €3,754
T24 Sara Kouskova -3 75 66 72 213 €3,754
T24 Agathe Sauzon -3 75 65 73 213 €3,754
T32 Mireia Prat -2 74 70 70 214 €2,418
T32 Leonie Harm -2 73 71 70 214 €2,418
T32 Kirsten Rudgeley -2 71 73 70 214 €2,418
T32 Helen Tamy Kreuzer -2 75 69 70 214 €2,418
T32 Chloe Williams -2 75 69 70 214 €2,418
T32 Tiia Koivisto -2 74 69 71 214 €2,418
T32 Klara Davidson Spilkova -2 75 68 71 214 €2,418
T32 Becky Brewerton -2 72 71 71 214 €2,418
T32 Liz Young -2 74 68 72 214 €2,418
T32 Kim Metraux -2 71 71 72 214 €2,418
T32 Alexandra Swayne -2 74 71 69 214 €2,418
T32 Sara Kjellker -2 75 70 69 214 €2,418
T32 Lydia Hall -2 76 70 68 214 €2,418
T45 Ana Dawson -1 68 76 71 215 €1,626
T45 Meghan MacLaren -1 71 73 71 215 €1,626
T45 Wenyung Keh -1 70 74 71 215 €1,626
T45 Ursula Wikstrom -1 69 76 70 215 €1,626
T45 Lea Anne Bramwell -1 76 70 69 215 €1,626
T50 Katerina Vlasinova E 73 71 72 216 €1,388
T50 Sanna Nuutinen E 72 73 71 216 €1,388
T50 Olivia Mehaffey E 74 68 74 216 €1,388
T50 Paz Marfa Sans E 72 73 71 216 €1,388
T54 Mim Sangkapong 1 73 71 73 217 €1,210
T54 Momoka Kobori 1 70 74 73 217 €1,210
T54 Patricie Mackova (a) 1 73 72 72 217 €0
T54 Ridhima Dilawari 1 74 72 71 217 €1,210
58 Michele Thomson 2 72 74 72 218 €1,110
T59 Alessandra Fanali 3 72 73 74 219 €1,005
T59 Noora Komulainen 3 73 72 74 219 €1,005
61 Karolin Lampert 4 75 70 75 220 €960
T62 Hannah Burke 5 73 73 75 221 €915
T62 Maiken Bing Paulsen 5 75 71 75 221 €915
64 Camille Chevalier 6 78 68 76 222 €870
65 Elena Colombo 7 75 71 77 223 €840
66 Jane Turner 11 73 73 81 227 €810

