2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

06/25/2023
Golf News Net
The Rocket Mortgage Classic logo
The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is the 12th PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The event played after the Travelers Championship is the second-consecutive open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features an $8.8 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, the Michigan section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played June 26, 2023, at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills, Mich., and the field of 54 players was finalized on June 23 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic after Monday qualifying.

2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Steve Allan
Jeffrey Andrus Jr.
Eric Axley
Sangmoon Bae
Otto Black
Michael Blair
Jonas Blixt
Beau Breault
Wesley Bryan
Kyle Chung
Tyler Copp
Brian Davis
Thomas DeMarco
Kyle Dobbs
Ryan Elmore
Matt Every
Ethan Farnam
Clay Feagler
Josh Fryer
Cole Hammer
David Hearn
Wes Homan
Peter Hong
Dawson Jones
Sunghoon Kang
Yuto Katsuragawa
Barrett Kelpin
Chase Komaromi
Peter Kuest
Rick Lamb
Derek Lamely
Willie Mack III
Dylan Meyer
Seung Yul Noh
Kosta Ramirez
Kyle Reifers
Zach Robbins
Joshua Sedeno
Manav Shah
Drew Shepherd
Ryan Skae
Ted Smith
Andy Spencer
Hayden Springer
Kevin Stadler
Stephen Stallings
Brett Stegmaier
Hunter Thomson
Finigan Tilly
DJ Trahan
Ben Van
Sebastian Vazquez
Patrick Wilkes-Krier
Tae Kyoung (Eric) Yun

