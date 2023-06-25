2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/25/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse is set for $10 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,500,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The LPGA and PGA of America announced a $1 million increase in the purse after a massive increase in 2022.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the 15th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 650 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,500,000
2 $943,257
3 $684,263
4 $529,331
5 $426,051
6 $348,589
7 $291,783
8 $255,634
9 $229,811
10 $209,154
11 $193,657
12 $180,743
13 $169,383
14 $159,057
15 $149,760
16 $141,497
17 $134,274
18 $128,074
19 $122,909
20 $118,777
21 $114,651
22 $110,514
23 $106,389
24 $102,251
25 $98,640
26 $95,029
27 $91,406
28 $87,789
29 $84,177
30 $81,080
31 $77,977
32 $74,880
33 $71,783
34 $68,680
35 $66,103
36 $63,520
37 $60,943
38 $58,354
39 $55,771
40 $53,709
41 $51,646
42 $49,583
43 $47,509
44 $45,446
45 $43,897
46 $42,343
47 $40,794
48 $39,246
49 $37,697
50 $36,149
51 $35,120
52 $34,086
53 $33,046
54 $32,023
55 $30,983
56 $29,949
57 $28,920
58 $27,886
59 $26,857
60 $25,823
61 $25,309
62 $24,783
63 $24,274
64 $23,760
65 $23,234

