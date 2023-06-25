2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
LPGA Tour

2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

06/25/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Leona Maguire
The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship prize money payout is from the $10 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at Baltusrol Golf Club's Lower Course in Springfield, N.J., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of KPMG Women's PGA Championship prize pool is at $1,500,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $910,633. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player, who earns $17,782.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is headed by Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadow, Rose Zhang, Jin Young Ko and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 79 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid from the correct 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut, although this week is different. The payout is modified when more than 65 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points, leading the race after the first event of the season.

Additionally, there are 00 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,500,000
2 $910,633
3 $660,600
4 $511,026
5 $411,319
6 $336,532
7 $281,690
8 $246,793
9 $221,864
10 $201,919
11 $186,958
12 $174,493
13 $163,526
14 $153,558
15 $144,580
16 $136,604
17 $129,629
18 $123,644
19 $118,661
20 $114,668
21 $110,684
22 $106,691
23 $102,709
24 $98,716
25 $95,228
26 $91,740
27 $88,242
28 $84,754
29 $81,267
30 $78,274
31 $75,282
32 $72,290
33 $69,298
34 $66,306
35 $63,819
36 $61,322
37 $58,834
38 $56,338
39 $53,841
40 $51,850
41 $49,858
42 $47,867
43 $45,866
44 $43,873
45 $42,378
46 $40,881
47 $39,386
48 $37,889
49 $36,393
50 $34,897
51 $33,906
52 $32,906
53 $31,904
54 $30,913
55 $29,913
56 $28,912
57 $27,921
58 $26,921
59 $25,930
60 $24,929
61 $24,433
62 $23,928
63 $23,433
64 $22,938
65 $22,432
66 $21,937
67 $21,441
68 $20,936
69 $20,441
70 $19,946
71 $19,698
72 $19,440
73 $19,192
74 $18,944
75 $18,717
76 $18,479
77 $18,244
78 $18,012
79 $17,782

