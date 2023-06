2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruoning Yin, who earned her first-career major LPGA Tour at Baltusrol Golf Club's Lower Course in Springfield, New Jersey.

Yin birdied the par-5 18th hole on the Lower Course to complete the tournament on 8-under 276 and earn a one-shot win over Yuka Saso, who birdied the final hole to fall a shot short of the title.

Five players -- Stephanie Meadow, Anna Nordqvist, Carlota Ciganda, Megan Khang and Xiyu Lin -- all finished in a tie for third place, while Rose Zhang was part of a tie for eighth place.

Yin won and the $1,500,000 winner's share of the $10,000,000 purse.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship recap notes

Yin picks up the win in the 15th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle

By winning the event, Yin earned a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, a 10-year exemption into the Women's PGA Championship and a five-year exemption into the other four majors.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut, with 79 players finishing the tournament after a cut was made the top 65 and ties through two rounds.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach in California.

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

