2023 Kolon Korea Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Asian Tour

06/25/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of Seungsu-HAN
The 2023 Kolon Korea Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Seungsu Han, who earned the Asian Tour win at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea.

Han won the tournament in dominating fashion, by six shots with a final-round 71 to win on 6-under 278.

Kyungnam Kang was the only other player in the field to finish at par or better to wind up in solo second place. Seungbin Choi was solo third at 1-over 285.

Han won the $370,370.37 winner's share of the KRW1,400,000,000 purse.

Kolon Korea Open recap notes

Han earned 6.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the 11th event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in late August with the International Series England.

2023 Kolon Korea Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Seungsu Han -6 66 69 72 71 278 $370,370
2 Kyungnam Kang E 71 70 72 71 284 $88,889
3 Seungbin Choi 1 71 73 73 68 285 $55,556
T4 Dongmin Lee 2 73 71 71 71 286 $28,889
T4 Brendan Jones 2 70 69 75 72 286 $28,889
T4 Minkyu Kim 2 69 74 70 73 286 $28,889
T4 Junghwan Lee 2 70 69 73 74 286 $28,889
T4 Jaekyeong Lee 2 70 68 70 78 286 $28,889
T9 Miguel Tabuena 3 73 71 72 71 287 $17,009
T9 Jeongwoo Ham 3 69 70 76 72 287 $17,009
T9 Sanghun Shin 3 73 72 70 72 287 $17,009
T9 Mingyu Cho 3 72 74 67 74 287 $17,009
T13 Kyongjun Moon 4 74 67 75 72 288 $10,175
T13 Ryosuke Kinoshita 4 71 74 71 72 288 $10,175
T13 Jiung Jeong 4 71 73 69 75 288 $10,175
T13 Junseok Lee 4 72 71 68 77 288 $10,175
T13 Ian Snyman 4 68 71 72 77 288 $10,175
T18 Junsung Kim 5 73 72 71 73 289 $8,637
T18 Richard T. Lee 5 72 67 74 76 289 $8,637
T20 Prom Meesawat 6 71 72 75 72 290 $7,211
T20 Seunghyuk Kim 6 73 69 76 72 290 $7,211
T20 Seungtaek Lee 6 75 71 72 72 290 $7,211
T20 Chikkarangappa S. 6 69 73 75 73 290 $7,211
T20 Sungjoon Park 6 69 71 76 74 290 $7,211
T20 Lee Chieh-po 6 69 74 73 74 290 $7,211
T20 Taehoon Ok 6 77 69 69 75 290 $7,211
T20 Junggon Hwang 6 70 71 71 78 290 $7,211
T28 Jaco Ahlers 7 73 71 73 74 291 $5,933
T28 Yubin Jang (a) 7 71 70 75 75 291 $0
T28 Atiruj Winaicharoenchai 7 71 71 72 77 291 $5,933
T31 Sanghee Lee 8 73 74 76 69 292 $5,637
T31 Jinichiro Kozuma 8 70 76 71 75 292 $5,637
T33 Neil Schietekat 9 72 74 74 73 293 $5,264
T33 Galam Jeon 9 72 72 73 76 293 $5,264
T33 Sanghyun Park 9 72 71 73 77 293 $5,264
36 Poom Saksansin 10 72 74 75 73 294 $4,970
T37 Dongmin Kim 11 70 74 75 76 295 $4,748
T37 Soomin Lee 11 71 75 72 77 295 $4,748
T37 Eunshin Park 11 72 72 73 78 295 $4,748
T40 Youngjoon Choi 12 73 74 76 73 296 $4,452
T40 Jiho Yang 12 72 73 77 74 296 $4,452
T40 Hanmil Jung 12 72 73 76 75 296 $4,452
T40 Yongjun Bae 12 73 70 76 77 296 $4,452
T40 Kevin Yuan 12 73 69 77 77 296 $4,452
T45 Yonggu Shin 13 75 72 77 73 297 $4,044
T45 Nicholas Fung 13 75 71 76 75 297 $4,044
T45 Doyeob Mun 13 72 74 74 77 297 $4,044
T45 Yoseop Seo 13 73 74 73 77 297 $4,044
T45 Wonjoon Lee 13 73 71 75 78 297 $4,044
T45 Kangho Cha 13 71 75 71 80 297 $4,044
51 Jaehun Jeong 15 77 70 80 72 299 $3,785
T52 Taeho Kim 16 72 75 76 77 300 $3,637
T52 Danthai Boonma 16 72 74 76 78 300 $3,637
T52 Dongseop Maeng 16 77 69 76 78 300 $3,637
T55 Kieran Vincent 18 70 77 79 76 302 $3,452
T55 Jaeho Kim 18 72 73 79 78 302 $3,452
T57 Gyeongjun Lee 20 76 70 81 77 304 $3,304
T57 Hyungjoon Lee 20 75 72 80 77 304 $3,304
59 Honey Baisoya 21 73 72 75 85 305 $3,193
60 Minchel Choi 22 78 69 82 77 306 $3,119
T61 Doyeon Hwang 23 72 75 79 81 307 $3,007
T61 Scott Hend 23 75 72 76 84 307 $3,007
63 Junsub Park 29 72 75 80 86 313 $2,896
64 Inhoi Hur 32 69 76 82 89 316 $2,822

View All Posts
