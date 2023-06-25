2023 Kolon Korea Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Kolon Korea Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Seungsu Han, who earned the Asian Tour win at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea.

Han won the tournament in dominating fashion, by six shots with a final-round 71 to win on 6-under 278.

Kyungnam Kang was the only other player in the field to finish at par or better to wind up in solo second place. Seungbin Choi was solo third at 1-over 285.

Han won the $370,370.37 winner's share of the KRW1,400,000,000 purse.

Kolon Korea Open recap notes

Han earned 6.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.

There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the 11th event of the season.

The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in late August with the International Series England.

2023 Kolon Korea Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details