2023 Kolon Korea Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Kolon Korea Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Seungsu Han, who earned the Asian Tour win at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club in South Korea.
Han won the tournament in dominating fashion, by six shots with a final-round 71 to win on 6-under 278.
Kyungnam Kang was the only other player in the field to finish at par or better to wind up in solo second place. Seungbin Choi was solo third at 1-over 285.
Han won the $370,370.37 winner's share of the KRW1,400,000,000 purse.
Kolon Korea Open recap notes
Han earned 6.4 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was modest, mostly filled with Asian Tour regulars.
There was a cut this week, with 71 players finishing the event in the 11th event of the season.
The 2023 Asian Tour schedule continues in late August with the International Series England.
2023 Kolon Korea Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Seungsu Han
|-6
|66
|69
|72
|71
|278
|$370,370
|2
|Kyungnam Kang
|E
|71
|70
|72
|71
|284
|$88,889
|3
|Seungbin Choi
|1
|71
|73
|73
|68
|285
|$55,556
|T4
|Dongmin Lee
|2
|73
|71
|71
|71
|286
|$28,889
|T4
|Brendan Jones
|2
|70
|69
|75
|72
|286
|$28,889
|T4
|Minkyu Kim
|2
|69
|74
|70
|73
|286
|$28,889
|T4
|Junghwan Lee
|2
|70
|69
|73
|74
|286
|$28,889
|T4
|Jaekyeong Lee
|2
|70
|68
|70
|78
|286
|$28,889
|T9
|Miguel Tabuena
|3
|73
|71
|72
|71
|287
|$17,009
|T9
|Jeongwoo Ham
|3
|69
|70
|76
|72
|287
|$17,009
|T9
|Sanghun Shin
|3
|73
|72
|70
|72
|287
|$17,009
|T9
|Mingyu Cho
|3
|72
|74
|67
|74
|287
|$17,009
|T13
|Kyongjun Moon
|4
|74
|67
|75
|72
|288
|$10,175
|T13
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|4
|71
|74
|71
|72
|288
|$10,175
|T13
|Jiung Jeong
|4
|71
|73
|69
|75
|288
|$10,175
|T13
|Junseok Lee
|4
|72
|71
|68
|77
|288
|$10,175
|T13
|Ian Snyman
|4
|68
|71
|72
|77
|288
|$10,175
|T18
|Junsung Kim
|5
|73
|72
|71
|73
|289
|$8,637
|T18
|Richard T. Lee
|5
|72
|67
|74
|76
|289
|$8,637
|T20
|Prom Meesawat
|6
|71
|72
|75
|72
|290
|$7,211
|T20
|Seunghyuk Kim
|6
|73
|69
|76
|72
|290
|$7,211
|T20
|Seungtaek Lee
|6
|75
|71
|72
|72
|290
|$7,211
|T20
|Chikkarangappa S.
|6
|69
|73
|75
|73
|290
|$7,211
|T20
|Sungjoon Park
|6
|69
|71
|76
|74
|290
|$7,211
|T20
|Lee Chieh-po
|6
|69
|74
|73
|74
|290
|$7,211
|T20
|Taehoon Ok
|6
|77
|69
|69
|75
|290
|$7,211
|T20
|Junggon Hwang
|6
|70
|71
|71
|78
|290
|$7,211
|T28
|Jaco Ahlers
|7
|73
|71
|73
|74
|291
|$5,933
|T28
|Yubin Jang (a)
|7
|71
|70
|75
|75
|291
|$0
|T28
|Atiruj Winaicharoenchai
|7
|71
|71
|72
|77
|291
|$5,933
|T31
|Sanghee Lee
|8
|73
|74
|76
|69
|292
|$5,637
|T31
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|8
|70
|76
|71
|75
|292
|$5,637
|T33
|Neil Schietekat
|9
|72
|74
|74
|73
|293
|$5,264
|T33
|Galam Jeon
|9
|72
|72
|73
|76
|293
|$5,264
|T33
|Sanghyun Park
|9
|72
|71
|73
|77
|293
|$5,264
|36
|Poom Saksansin
|10
|72
|74
|75
|73
|294
|$4,970
|T37
|Dongmin Kim
|11
|70
|74
|75
|76
|295
|$4,748
|T37
|Soomin Lee
|11
|71
|75
|72
|77
|295
|$4,748
|T37
|Eunshin Park
|11
|72
|72
|73
|78
|295
|$4,748
|T40
|Youngjoon Choi
|12
|73
|74
|76
|73
|296
|$4,452
|T40
|Jiho Yang
|12
|72
|73
|77
|74
|296
|$4,452
|T40
|Hanmil Jung
|12
|72
|73
|76
|75
|296
|$4,452
|T40
|Yongjun Bae
|12
|73
|70
|76
|77
|296
|$4,452
|T40
|Kevin Yuan
|12
|73
|69
|77
|77
|296
|$4,452
|T45
|Yonggu Shin
|13
|75
|72
|77
|73
|297
|$4,044
|T45
|Nicholas Fung
|13
|75
|71
|76
|75
|297
|$4,044
|T45
|Doyeob Mun
|13
|72
|74
|74
|77
|297
|$4,044
|T45
|Yoseop Seo
|13
|73
|74
|73
|77
|297
|$4,044
|T45
|Wonjoon Lee
|13
|73
|71
|75
|78
|297
|$4,044
|T45
|Kangho Cha
|13
|71
|75
|71
|80
|297
|$4,044
|51
|Jaehun Jeong
|15
|77
|70
|80
|72
|299
|$3,785
|T52
|Taeho Kim
|16
|72
|75
|76
|77
|300
|$3,637
|T52
|Danthai Boonma
|16
|72
|74
|76
|78
|300
|$3,637
|T52
|Dongseop Maeng
|16
|77
|69
|76
|78
|300
|$3,637
|T55
|Kieran Vincent
|18
|70
|77
|79
|76
|302
|$3,452
|T55
|Jaeho Kim
|18
|72
|73
|79
|78
|302
|$3,452
|T57
|Gyeongjun Lee
|20
|76
|70
|81
|77
|304
|$3,304
|T57
|Hyungjoon Lee
|20
|75
|72
|80
|77
|304
|$3,304
|59
|Honey Baisoya
|21
|73
|72
|75
|85
|305
|$3,193
|60
|Minchel Choi
|22
|78
|69
|82
|77
|306
|$3,119
|T61
|Doyeon Hwang
|23
|72
|75
|79
|81
|307
|$3,007
|T61
|Scott Hend
|23
|75
|72
|76
|84
|307
|$3,007
|63
|Junsub Park
|29
|72
|75
|80
|86
|313
|$2,896
|64
|Inhoi Hur
|32
|69
|76
|82
|89
|316
|$2,822