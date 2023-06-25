2023 Compliance Solutions Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jimmy Stanger, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman, Okla.

Stanger won the event by a shot on 22-under 266 to beat Rafael Campos, who was seeking a breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Nicholas Lindheim shot 64 in the final round to jump into solo third place and score a big week on the circuit.

Stanger won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Stanger earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 139 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Memorial Health Championship in Illinois.

2023 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

