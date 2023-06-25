2023 Compliance Solutions Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

2023 Compliance Solutions Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/25/2023
Golf News Net
The Korn Ferry Tour logo
Open radio player  OPEN GNN RADIO MINI PLAYER | FOLLOW ON: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2023 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jimmy Stanger, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman, Okla.

Stanger won the event by a shot on 22-under 266 to beat Rafael Campos, who was seeking a breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Nicholas Lindheim shot 64 in the final round to jump into solo third place and score a big week on the circuit.

Stanger won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Stanger earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 139 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Memorial Health Championship in Illinois.

2023 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Jimmy Stanger -22 67 66 67 66 266 $180,000
2 Rafael Campos -21 64 72 65 66 267 $90,000
3 Nicholas Lindheim -20 70 69 65 64 268 $60,000
T4 Alan Wagner -19 64 68 67 70 269 $37,375
T4 Noah Goodwin -19 68 69 65 67 269 $37,375
T4 Tim Widing -19 67 65 66 71 269 $37,375
T4 Patrick Newcomb -19 67 68 68 66 269 $37,375
T8 Alejandro Tosti -17 66 70 67 68 271 $27,500
T8 Patrick Cover -17 66 67 67 71 271 $27,500
T8 Jake Knapp -17 70 64 65 72 271 $27,500
T11 Rico Hoey -16 65 70 69 68 272 $21,287
T11 Ricky Castillo -16 70 63 68 71 272 $21,287
T11 Mitchell Meissner -16 66 70 67 69 272 $21,287
T11 Ben Silverman -16 67 67 70 68 272 $21,287
T15 Yuxin Lin -15 69 66 68 70 273 $17,500
T15 Brandon McIver -15 69 69 69 66 273 $17,500
T17 Mason Andersen -14 69 69 71 65 274 $14,500
T17 Matt McCarty -14 69 70 69 66 274 $14,500
T17 Davis Chatfield -14 69 63 68 74 274 $14,500
T17 Wade Binfield -14 69 68 68 69 274 $14,500
T21 Brent Grant -13 69 67 69 70 275 $9,392
T21 John VanDerLaan -13 71 66 67 71 275 $9,392
T21 Patrick Flavin -13 67 67 68 73 275 $9,392
T21 Xinjun Zhang -13 68 67 72 68 275 $9,392
T21 Chris Gotterup -13 69 69 67 70 275 $9,392
T21 William Mouw -13 67 69 70 69 275 $9,392
T21 Brendon Jelley -13 69 69 65 72 275 $9,392
T21 Chan Kim -13 69 68 70 68 275 $9,392
T21 Mark Anderson -13 67 69 67 72 275 $9,392
T30 Daniel Summerhays -12 67 71 70 68 276 $6,660
T30 Patrick Fishburn -12 67 70 68 71 276 $6,660
T30 Wilson Furr -12 68 66 71 71 276 $6,660
T30 Isaiah Salinda -12 68 67 72 69 276 $6,660
T30 Roger Sloan -12 68 69 70 69 276 $6,660
T35 Ryan McCormick -11 67 70 69 71 277 $5,567
T35 Christopher Petefish -11 66 69 71 71 277 $5,567
T35 Trent Phillips -11 71 65 71 70 277 $5,567
T35 Aldrich Potgieter -11 67 70 72 68 277 $5,567
T35 Ben Kohles -11 66 71 71 69 277 $5,567
T35 Paul Peterson -11 69 69 71 68 277 $5,567
T41 Cody Blick -10 73 66 68 71 278 $4,719
T41 Curtis Luck -10 69 70 69 70 278 $4,719
T41 Ian Holt -10 67 69 74 68 278 $4,719
T41 Steven Fisk -10 70 69 71 68 278 $4,719
T41 Alex Weiss -10 72 67 72 67 278 $4,719
T41 Jacob Bridgeman -10 70 68 71 69 278 $4,719
T41 Grayson Murray -10 68 67 72 71 278 $4,719
T41 Carter Jenkins -10 68 71 67 72 278 $4,719
T49 Jeremy Paul -9 72 67 73 67 279 $4,327
T49 Cooper Musselman -9 69 69 69 72 279 $4,327
T49 Taylor Dickson -9 66 71 70 72 279 $4,327
T49 Pierceson Coody -9 69 70 68 72 279 $4,327
T53 Max Greyserman -8 66 72 71 71 280 $4,200
T53 Rhein Gibson -8 70 68 70 72 280 $4,200
T53 Dawson Armstrong -8 68 71 68 73 280 $4,200
T53 Andrew Yun -8 69 69 71 71 280 $4,200
T53 Matt Atkins -8 71 67 73 69 280 $4,200
T58 Mac Meissner -7 67 70 75 69 281 $4,110
T58 Patrick Welch -7 69 70 69 73 281 $4,110
T58 Ross Steelman -7 69 69 71 72 281 $4,110
T58 Zack Fischer -7 66 70 75 70 281 $4,110
T62 Frankie Capan III -6 68 70 70 74 282 $4,040
T62 Fabián Gómez -6 72 67 74 69 282 $4,040
T62 Thomas Walsh -6 65 71 72 74 282 $4,040
65 Chandler Phillips -5 70 68 73 72 283 $4,000
66 Jacob Solomon -3 65 73 72 75 285 $3,980
67 Kevin Velo E 68 70 76 74 288 $3,960

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.