2023 Compliance Solutions Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jimmy Stanger, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman, Okla.
Stanger won the event by a shot on 22-under 266 to beat Rafael Campos, who was seeking a breakthrough win on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Nicholas Lindheim shot 64 in the final round to jump into solo third place and score a big week on the circuit.
Stanger won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes
Stanger earned 13 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.
This week the cut was made at 5-under 139 or better, with 67 players getting through to the final two rounds.
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week at the Memorial Health Championship in Illinois.
2023 Compliance Solutions Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Jimmy Stanger
|-22
|67
|66
|67
|66
|266
|$180,000
|2
|Rafael Campos
|-21
|64
|72
|65
|66
|267
|$90,000
|3
|Nicholas Lindheim
|-20
|70
|69
|65
|64
|268
|$60,000
|T4
|Alan Wagner
|-19
|64
|68
|67
|70
|269
|$37,375
|T4
|Noah Goodwin
|-19
|68
|69
|65
|67
|269
|$37,375
|T4
|Tim Widing
|-19
|67
|65
|66
|71
|269
|$37,375
|T4
|Patrick Newcomb
|-19
|67
|68
|68
|66
|269
|$37,375
|T8
|Alejandro Tosti
|-17
|66
|70
|67
|68
|271
|$27,500
|T8
|Patrick Cover
|-17
|66
|67
|67
|71
|271
|$27,500
|T8
|Jake Knapp
|-17
|70
|64
|65
|72
|271
|$27,500
|T11
|Rico Hoey
|-16
|65
|70
|69
|68
|272
|$21,287
|T11
|Ricky Castillo
|-16
|70
|63
|68
|71
|272
|$21,287
|T11
|Mitchell Meissner
|-16
|66
|70
|67
|69
|272
|$21,287
|T11
|Ben Silverman
|-16
|67
|67
|70
|68
|272
|$21,287
|T15
|Yuxin Lin
|-15
|69
|66
|68
|70
|273
|$17,500
|T15
|Brandon McIver
|-15
|69
|69
|69
|66
|273
|$17,500
|T17
|Mason Andersen
|-14
|69
|69
|71
|65
|274
|$14,500
|T17
|Matt McCarty
|-14
|69
|70
|69
|66
|274
|$14,500
|T17
|Davis Chatfield
|-14
|69
|63
|68
|74
|274
|$14,500
|T17
|Wade Binfield
|-14
|69
|68
|68
|69
|274
|$14,500
|T21
|Brent Grant
|-13
|69
|67
|69
|70
|275
|$9,392
|T21
|John VanDerLaan
|-13
|71
|66
|67
|71
|275
|$9,392
|T21
|Patrick Flavin
|-13
|67
|67
|68
|73
|275
|$9,392
|T21
|Xinjun Zhang
|-13
|68
|67
|72
|68
|275
|$9,392
|T21
|Chris Gotterup
|-13
|69
|69
|67
|70
|275
|$9,392
|T21
|William Mouw
|-13
|67
|69
|70
|69
|275
|$9,392
|T21
|Brendon Jelley
|-13
|69
|69
|65
|72
|275
|$9,392
|T21
|Chan Kim
|-13
|69
|68
|70
|68
|275
|$9,392
|T21
|Mark Anderson
|-13
|67
|69
|67
|72
|275
|$9,392
|T30
|Daniel Summerhays
|-12
|67
|71
|70
|68
|276
|$6,660
|T30
|Patrick Fishburn
|-12
|67
|70
|68
|71
|276
|$6,660
|T30
|Wilson Furr
|-12
|68
|66
|71
|71
|276
|$6,660
|T30
|Isaiah Salinda
|-12
|68
|67
|72
|69
|276
|$6,660
|T30
|Roger Sloan
|-12
|68
|69
|70
|69
|276
|$6,660
|T35
|Ryan McCormick
|-11
|67
|70
|69
|71
|277
|$5,567
|T35
|Christopher Petefish
|-11
|66
|69
|71
|71
|277
|$5,567
|T35
|Trent Phillips
|-11
|71
|65
|71
|70
|277
|$5,567
|T35
|Aldrich Potgieter
|-11
|67
|70
|72
|68
|277
|$5,567
|T35
|Ben Kohles
|-11
|66
|71
|71
|69
|277
|$5,567
|T35
|Paul Peterson
|-11
|69
|69
|71
|68
|277
|$5,567
|T41
|Cody Blick
|-10
|73
|66
|68
|71
|278
|$4,719
|T41
|Curtis Luck
|-10
|69
|70
|69
|70
|278
|$4,719
|T41
|Ian Holt
|-10
|67
|69
|74
|68
|278
|$4,719
|T41
|Steven Fisk
|-10
|70
|69
|71
|68
|278
|$4,719
|T41
|Alex Weiss
|-10
|72
|67
|72
|67
|278
|$4,719
|T41
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-10
|70
|68
|71
|69
|278
|$4,719
|T41
|Grayson Murray
|-10
|68
|67
|72
|71
|278
|$4,719
|T41
|Carter Jenkins
|-10
|68
|71
|67
|72
|278
|$4,719
|T49
|Jeremy Paul
|-9
|72
|67
|73
|67
|279
|$4,327
|T49
|Cooper Musselman
|-9
|69
|69
|69
|72
|279
|$4,327
|T49
|Taylor Dickson
|-9
|66
|71
|70
|72
|279
|$4,327
|T49
|Pierceson Coody
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|72
|279
|$4,327
|T53
|Max Greyserman
|-8
|66
|72
|71
|71
|280
|$4,200
|T53
|Rhein Gibson
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|72
|280
|$4,200
|T53
|Dawson Armstrong
|-8
|68
|71
|68
|73
|280
|$4,200
|T53
|Andrew Yun
|-8
|69
|69
|71
|71
|280
|$4,200
|T53
|Matt Atkins
|-8
|71
|67
|73
|69
|280
|$4,200
|T58
|Mac Meissner
|-7
|67
|70
|75
|69
|281
|$4,110
|T58
|Patrick Welch
|-7
|69
|70
|69
|73
|281
|$4,110
|T58
|Ross Steelman
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|72
|281
|$4,110
|T58
|Zack Fischer
|-7
|66
|70
|75
|70
|281
|$4,110
|T62
|Frankie Capan III
|-6
|68
|70
|70
|74
|282
|$4,040
|T62
|Fabián Gómez
|-6
|72
|67
|74
|69
|282
|$4,040
|T62
|Thomas Walsh
|-6
|65
|71
|72
|74
|282
|$4,040
|65
|Chandler Phillips
|-5
|70
|68
|73
|72
|283
|$4,000
|66
|Jacob Solomon
|-3
|65
|73
|72
|75
|285
|$3,980
|67
|Kevin Velo
|E
|68
|70
|76
|74
|288
|$3,960