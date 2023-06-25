2023 BMW International Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 BMW International Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Thriston Lawrence, who earned the DP World Tour win at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

Lawrence won the tournament, earning his fourth DP World Tour title, with a one-shot victory on 13-under 275 over Joost Luiten.

Starting the day four adrift, Lawrence shot 69, including a clutch birdie on the 71st hole. Luiten, who appeared in control of the tournament after Saturday, shot a final round of 74 and missed a playoff-inducing birdie putt by an inch to finish a shot behind the South African winner.

Four players -- Rikuya Hoshino, Daniel Hillier, Max Kieffer and Adrian Meronk -- finished in joint third place.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Lawrence won the €310,993.58 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

BMW International Open recap notes

Lawrence earned 16.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 76 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season. One amateur made the cut.

Lawrence earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Betfred British Masters.

2023 BMW International Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details