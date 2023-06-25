2023 BMW International Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour Featured

Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Thriston Lawrence PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 04: Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship during day 4 of the Investec South African Open at Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate on December 04, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
The 2023 BMW International Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Thriston Lawrence, who earned the DP World Tour win at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

Lawrence won the tournament, earning his fourth DP World Tour title, with a one-shot victory on 13-under 275 over Joost Luiten.

Starting the day four adrift, Lawrence shot 69, including a clutch birdie on the 71st hole. Luiten, who appeared in control of the tournament after Saturday, shot a final round of 74 and missed a playoff-inducing birdie putt by an inch to finish a shot behind the South African winner.

Four players -- Rikuya Hoshino, Daniel Hillier, Max Kieffer and Adrian Meronk -- finished in joint third place.

Lawrence won the €310,993.58 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

BMW International Open recap notes

Lawrence earned 16.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 76 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the latest completed event of the season. One amateur made the cut.

Lawrence earned 460 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Betfred British Masters.

2023 BMW International Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Thriston Lawrence -13 71 69 66 69 275 €310,993.58
2 Joost Luiten -12 71 66 65 74 276 €201,231.14
T3 Daniel Hillier -11 68 67 71 71 277 €87,078.20
T3 Rikuya Hoshino -11 66 74 68 69 277 €87,078.20
T3 Maximilian Kieffer -11 67 76 66 68 277 €87,078.20
T3 Adrian Meronk -11 68 71 70 68 277 €87,078.20
T7 Daan Huizing -10 67 72 66 73 278 €47,197.85
T7 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -10 69 67 73 69 278 €47,197.85
T7 Matthieu Pavon -10 67 76 66 69 278 €47,197.85
T10 Calum Hill -8 71 68 71 70 280 €35,123.98
T10 Guido Migliozzi -8 71 71 69 69 280 €35,123.98
T12 Gavin Green -7 68 73 70 70 281 €30,459.08
T12 Darius Van Driel -7 69 71 70 71 281 €30,459.08
T14 Jorge Campillo -6 70 74 72 66 282 €26,342.99
T14 Sean Crocker -6 71 69 71 71 282 €26,342.99
T14 Marcel Schneider -6 68 70 75 69 282 €26,342.99
T14 Connor Syme -6 70 72 68 72 282 €26,342.99
T18 John Axelsen -5 69 70 71 73 283 €21,106.40
T18 Mikael Lindberg -5 70 74 71 68 283 €21,106.40
T18 Robert Macintyre -5 72 70 69 72 283 €21,106.40
T18 Edoardo Molinari -5 66 74 66 77 283 €21,106.40
T18 Victor Perez -5 73 71 71 68 283 €21,106.40
T18 Matti Schmid -5 69 73 72 69 283 €21,106.40
T18 Maximilian Schmitt -5 69 71 68 75 283 €21,106.40
T18 Sami Välimäki -5 69 69 70 75 283 €21,106.40
T26 Jamie Donaldson -4 74 67 71 72 284 €17,379.05
T26 Pedro Figueiredo -4 71 72 67 74 284 €17,379.05
T26 Wilco Nienaber -4 73 71 71 69 284 €17,379.05
T26 Thomas Rosenmueller -4 67 75 71 71 284 €17,379.05
T26 Justin Walters -4 72 68 72 72 284 €17,379.05
T31 Filippo Celli -3 69 75 70 71 285 €14,112.31
T31 Hennie Du Plessis -3 73 69 73 70 285 €14,112.31
T31 Richard Mansell -3 70 73 67 75 285 €14,112.31
T31 Jc Ritchie -3 73 71 73 68 285 €14,112.31
T31 Adrien Saddier -3 66 72 75 72 285 €14,112.31
T31 Jayden Schaper -3 68 70 72 75 285 €14,112.31
T31 Borja Virto -3 76 68 71 70 285 €14,112.31
T38 Darren Fichardt -2 74 70 70 72 286 €11,525.06
T38 Romain Langasque -2 67 74 70 75 286 €11,525.06
T38 Hurly Long -2 68 73 73 72 286 €11,525.06
T38 Renato Paratore -2 69 71 75 71 286 €11,525.06
T38 Oliver Wilson -2 69 70 74 73 286 €11,525.06
T43 Dan Bradbury -1 72 71 71 73 287 €9,878.62
T43 Bryce Easton -1 71 69 73 74 287 €9,878.62
T43 Manu Gandas -1 69 74 69 75 287 €9,878.62
T43 Antoine Rozner -1 72 71 72 72 287 €9,878.62
T47 Rafa Cabrera Bello E 70 72 72 74 288 €8,232.18
T47 Luke Donald E 70 72 72 74 288 €8,232.18
T47 Niklas Lemke E 72 71 76 69 288 €8,232.18
T47 Velten Meyer E 73 71 70 74 288 €8,232.18
T47 Lukas Nemecz E 72 71 72 73 288 €8,232.18
T52 Jonas Baumgartner (a) 1 71 73 69 76 289 -
T52 OJ Farrell 1 72 72 70 75 289 €6,402.81
T52 Marcus Kinhult 1 72 72 73 72 289 €6,402.81
T52 Søren Kjeldsen 1 71 71 71 76 289 €6,402.81
T52 Pablo Larrazábal 1 69 71 75 74 289 €6,402.81
T52 Alexander Levy 1 71 72 72 74 289 €6,402.81
T52 Tom Lewis 1 72 72 74 71 289 €6,402.81
T59 Nacho Elvira 2 70 74 72 74 290 €5,488.12
T59 Marc Hammer 2 67 71 74 78 290 €5,488.12
T59 Niklas Nørgaard 2 68 76 69 77 290 €5,488.12
T62 Jannik De Bruyn 3 74 70 69 78 291 €4,756.37
T62 Philipp Mejow 3 71 72 73 75 291 €4,756.37
T62 Robin Sciot-Siegrist 3 69 72 76 74 291 €4,756.37
T62 Gary Stal 3 70 73 74 74 291 €4,756.37
T62 Tristen Strydom 3 73 70 69 79 291 €4,756.37
T67 Daniel Gavins 4 71 69 69 83 292 €4,116.09
T67 Michael Hirmer 4 77 66 74 75 292 €4,116.09
T69 Felipe Aguilar 5 69 75 76 73 293 €3,430.07
T69 Jeremy Freiburghaus 5 73 71 74 75 293 €3,430.07
T69 Mateusz Gradecki 5 70 71 77 75 293 €3,430.07
T69 Ricardo Santos 5 72 71 76 74 293 €3,430.07
T73 Matthew Baldwin 7 74 70 76 75 295 €2,739.56
T73 Marcel Siem 7 71 68 74 82 295 €2,739.56
75 Daniel Van Tonder 8 73 70 75 78 296 €2,735.06
76 Christoffer Bring 9 69 75 73 80 297 €2,732.06

