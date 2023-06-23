2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship format remains unchanged from 2022, with the PGA of America-run major championship remaining in June and being played at Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey.

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship field is 156 players.

The field is made up of a mixture of exempt players, including past champions and top-ranked players, as well as PGA of America and LPGA professionals.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship format

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round starting on No. 1 tee and one round on No. 10 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 70 players and ties.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under rules different than the LPGA Tour. The KPMG Women's PGA Championship playoff format is a three-hole, aggregate-score format, played together by any qualifying players. The player with the lowest combined score on those playoff holes wins. If any players are tied after the aggregate playoff, the playoff then becomes a sudden-death playoff, played hole-by-hole until a winner is determined.

The winning player will get a five-year LPGA Tour exemption and a 10-year exemption into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The winner is exempt into the next five editions of the remaining LPGA majors. The winner earns 650 Race to the CME Globe points.