PGA Tour

2023 Travelers Championship Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

06/19/2023
Golf News Net
The Travelers Championship logo
The 2023 Travelers Championship is the 11th PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.

The event played after the US Open is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features a $20 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.

For the 2023 Travelers Championship, the Connecticut section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played May 8, 2023, at Ellington Ridge Country Club in Ellington, Conn., and the field of 73 players was finalized on June 16 at 5 p.m. local time.

Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.

For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.

The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2023 Travelers Championship. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Travelers Championship after Monday qualifying.

2023 Travelers Championship Monday qualifier field

PLAYER
Eric Axley
Sangmoon Bae
Brandon Berry
Michael Blair
Ryan Blaum
Jack Boulger
Jack Buccigross
David Carey
Andre Chi
Albin Choi
Lukas Clark
Erik Compton
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
Adam D'Amario
MJ Daffue
Brian Davis
James Driscoll
Peter French
Daniel Gale
Ryan Gerard
Michael Graboyes
Corey Harris
Timothy Hegarty
Harry Higgs
Michael Jezierski
Dawson Jones
Weston Jones
Sunghoon Kang
Louis Kelly
Jared Kobren
Peter Kuest
Brandon Lacasse
Logan Lagodich
Richard Lamb
Evan Long
Brad Lusenhop
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
Dylan Meyer
Brad Miller
Michael Miller
Blake Morris
Dylan Newman
James Nicholas
Seung Yul Noh
Andrew O'Leary
Carter Page
Nick Pandelena
David Pastore
Brant Peaper
Kyle Reifers
Clark Robinson
Kevin Roy
David Sanders
Ryan Siegler
Alejandro Soto
Kevin Stadler
Stephen Stallings
Brett Stegmaier
Braden Thornberry
Jason Thresher
Martin Trainer
Sebastian Vazquez
Michael Visacki
Scott Vroman
Clancy Waugh
Trevor Werbylo
Kyle Westmoreland
Dylan Wu
Kevin Yu
Carl Yuan
Matthew Yun

