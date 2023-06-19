2023 Travelers Championship Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2023 Travelers Championship is the 11th PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier.
The event played after the US Open is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, which features a $20 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.
Monday qualifiers are tournaments held on Mondays (although a rare few are not), and they feature a field of typically around 80 players that are looking to get into that week's PGA Tour event. The tournaments are 18-hole affairs typically put on by the local PGA of America section nearest to the tournament host. Eligibility is not limited to professionals, as amateurs with a USGA handicap index under 2.0 may play as well.
For the 2023 Travelers Championship, the Connecticut section of the PGA of America presents the tournament. The Monday qualifier is played May 8, 2023, at Ellington Ridge Country Club in Ellington, Conn., and the field of 73 players was finalized on June 16 at 5 p.m. local time.
Before the Monday qualifier, there were pre-qualifiers, which is common. This tournament creates a pathway to the Monday qualifier for players who have limited or no status with the PGA Tour and, frankly, raises entry fees.
For this Monday qualifier, the field is filled with players with limited PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour status.
The top four finishers from the Monday qualifier will gain entry to the 2023 Travelers Championship. The last Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour is Corey Conners, who won the 2019 Travelers Championship after Monday qualifying.
2023 Travelers Championship Monday qualifier field
|PLAYER
|Eric Axley
|Sangmoon Bae
|Brandon Berry
|Michael Blair
|Ryan Blaum
|Jack Boulger
|Jack Buccigross
|David Carey
|Andre Chi
|Albin Choi
|Lukas Clark
|Erik Compton
|Trevor Cone
|Austin Cook
|Adam D'Amario
|MJ Daffue
|Brian Davis
|James Driscoll
|Peter French
|Daniel Gale
|Ryan Gerard
|Michael Graboyes
|Corey Harris
|Timothy Hegarty
|Harry Higgs
|Michael Jezierski
|Dawson Jones
|Weston Jones
|Sunghoon Kang
|Louis Kelly
|Jared Kobren
|Peter Kuest
|Brandon Lacasse
|Logan Lagodich
|Richard Lamb
|Evan Long
|Brad Lusenhop
|Ben Martin
|Brandon Matthews
|Dylan Meyer
|Brad Miller
|Michael Miller
|Blake Morris
|Dylan Newman
|James Nicholas
|Seung Yul Noh
|Andrew O'Leary
|Carter Page
|Nick Pandelena
|David Pastore
|Brant Peaper
|Kyle Reifers
|Clark Robinson
|Kevin Roy
|David Sanders
|Ryan Siegler
|Alejandro Soto
|Kevin Stadler
|Stephen Stallings
|Brett Stegmaier
|Braden Thornberry
|Jason Thresher
|Martin Trainer
|Sebastian Vazquez
|Michael Visacki
|Scott Vroman
|Clancy Waugh
|Trevor Werbylo
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Dylan Wu
|Kevin Yu
|Carl Yuan
|Matthew Yun