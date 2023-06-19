2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Atthaya Thitikul
The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Baltusrol Golf Club's Lower Course in Springfield, N.J.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Jin Young Ko is next best at 12-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Nelly Korda is at 14-to-1.

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the second major of the year unfolding on the restored and renovated Lower Course at Baltusrol. Gil Hanse came in and did a geat historic renovation of the course, making it play better and more appropriate to the original architecture.

Rose Zhang is priced way too low this week given a modest amateur career in majors, so maybe instead go with Xiyu Lin, who has shown she's close to a breakthrough.

Jennifer Kupcho might be rounding into form at the right time, losing in a playoff to Zhang in Jersey and finishing T-6 last week in Michigan.

Ariya Jutanugarn is having an odd year, either finishing in the 15th-place range in an event or missing the cut altogether. Her length should be an asset this week.

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Atthaya Thitikul 1100
Jin Young Ko 1200
Nelly Korda 1400
Hyo Joo Kim 1600
Leona Maguire 1800
Rose Zhang 2000
Hye Jin Choi 2200
Lilia Vu 2200
Lydia Ko 2500
Ayaka Furue 2800
Danielle Kang 2800
Georgia Hall 3000
Xiyu Lin 3000
Ashleigh Buhai 3300
Carlota Ciganda 3300
Celine Boutier 3300
Hae Ran Ryu 3300
Jennifer Kupcho 3300
Minjee Lee 3300
Nasa Hataoka 3300
Brooke Henderson 4000
Linn Grant 4000
Madelene Sagstrom 4000
Ruoning Yin 4000
Aditi Ashok 5000
Albane Valenzuela 5000
Charley Hull 5000
Cheyenne Knight 5000
Hannah Green 5000
Lexi Thompson 5000
Angel Yin 6000
Anna Nordqvist 6000
Ariya Jutanugarn 6000
In Gee Chun 6000
Maja Stark 6000
Jenny Shin 7000
Sei Young Kim 7000
Yuka Saso 7000
Amy Yang 8000
Grace Kim 8000
Megan Khang 9000
Narin An 9000
Alison Lee 10000
Allisen Corpuz 10000
Ally Ewing 10000
Gaby Lopez 10000
Jodi Ewart Shadoff 10000
Marina Alex 10000
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap 10000
A Lim Kim 12500
Eun Hee Ji 12500
Lindsey Weaver-Wright 12500
Minami Katsu 12500
Patty Tavatanakit 12500
Ryann O'Toole 12500
Andrea Lee 15000
Chella Choi 15000
Hinako Shibuno 15000
Stephanie Kyriacou 15000
Yuna Nishimura 15000
Nanna Koerstz Madsen 17500
Perrine Delacour 17500
Stacy Lewis 17500
Lizette Salas 20000
Su Oh 20000

