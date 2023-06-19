2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Baltusrol Golf Club's Lower Course in Springfield, N.J.

The LPGA Tour betting favorite this week is Atthaya Thitikul, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Jin Young Ko is next best at 12-to-1 in a top-heavy odds table, with players ranked largely on their recent play.

Nelly Korda is at 14-to-1.

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, with the second major of the year unfolding on the restored and renovated Lower Course at Baltusrol. Gil Hanse came in and did a geat historic renovation of the course, making it play better and more appropriate to the original architecture.

Rose Zhang is priced way too low this week given a modest amateur career in majors, so maybe instead go with Xiyu Lin, who has shown she's close to a breakthrough.

Jennifer Kupcho might be rounding into form at the right time, losing in a playoff to Zhang in Jersey and finishing T-6 last week in Michigan.

Ariya Jutanugarn is having an odd year, either finishing in the 15th-place range in an event or missing the cut altogether. Her length should be an asset this week.

