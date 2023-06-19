2023 BMW International Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 BMW International Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.
This tournament continues a run for the DP World Tour being back in continental Europe for a few months in a row as golf season hits Europe.
This week, the event is played in Munich at a venue that can prove difficult to play at times.
Adrian Meronk is betting favorite
The 2023 BMW International Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Adrian Meronk, who comes into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.
Rasmus Hojgaard is next best on the table at 16-to-1.
Victor Perez is all on 20-to-1.
2023 BMW International Open first looks
Yannik Paul makes a ton of sense, along with Jorge Campillo, given their current form and their strong approach play.
Pablo Larrazabal was T-5 here last year and is a much improved player from that point in time.
Frederic Lacroix has been in the top 12 in his last two starts and finished in the top 15 here last year.
2023 BMW International Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Adrian Meronk
|1400
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|1600
|Victor Perez
|2000
|Antoine Rozner
|2200
|Robert MacIntyre
|2500
|Yannik Paul
|2500
|Romain Langasque
|2800
|Jorge Campillo
|3000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|3000
|Ewen Ferguson
|3300
|Richard Mansell
|3300
|Takumi Kanaya
|3300
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|4000
|Joost Luiten
|4000
|Marcel Schneider
|4000
|Marcel Siem
|4000
|Matthieu Pavon
|4000
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|4000
|Scott Jamieson
|4000
|Tom McKibbin
|4000
|Clement Sordet
|5000
|Hennie Du Plessis
|5000
|Marcus Kinhult
|5000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|5000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|5000
|Wilco Nienaber
|5000
|Eddie Pepperell
|5500
|Matthew Southgate
|5500
|Aaron Cockerill
|6000
|Callum Shinkwin
|6000
|Guido Migliozzi
|6000
|Jazz Janewattananond
|6000
|Matti Schmid
|6000
|Sami Valimaki
|6000
|Dan Bradbury
|6500
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|6500
|Calum Hill
|7000
|Edoardo Molinari
|7000
|Gavin Green
|7000
|Julien Brun
|7000
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|7000
|Paul Waring
|7000
|Thriston Lawrence
|7000
|Dale Whitnell
|7500
|Sean Crocker
|7500
|Alejandro Del Rey
|8000
|Connor Syme
|8000
|Frederic Lacroix
|8000
|Hurly Long
|8000
|Luke Donald
|8000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|8000
|Zander Lombard
|8000
|Andy Sullivan
|9000
|Jeong Weon Ko
|9000
|Matthew Baldwin
|9000
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|10000
|Nick Bachem
|10000
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|10000
|Renato Paratore
|10000
|Shubhankar Sharma
|10000
|Tom Lewis
|10000
|Alexander Knappe
|11000
|Daniel Brown
|11000
|Daniel van Tonder
|11000
|Jeff Winther
|11000
|Oliver Bekker
|11000
|Adrien Saddier
|12500
|Daniel Gavins
|12500
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|12500
|Wil Besseling
|12500