2023 BMW International Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks
06/19/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Adrian Meronk
The 2023 BMW International Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament continues a run for the DP World Tour being back in continental Europe for a few months in a row as golf season hits Europe.

This week, the event is played in Munich at a venue that can prove difficult to play at times.

Adrian Meronk is betting favorite

The 2023 BMW International Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Adrian Meronk, who comes into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Rasmus Hojgaard is next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Victor Perez is all on 20-to-1.

2023 BMW International Open first looks

Yannik Paul makes a ton of sense, along with Jorge Campillo, given their current form and their strong approach play.

Pablo Larrazabal was T-5 here last year and is a much improved player from that point in time.

Frederic Lacroix has been in the top 12 in his last two starts and finished in the top 15 here last year.

2023 BMW International Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Adrian Meronk 1400
Rasmus Hojgaard 1600
Victor Perez 2000
Antoine Rozner 2200
Robert MacIntyre 2500
Yannik Paul 2500
Romain Langasque 2800
Jorge Campillo 3000
Pablo Larrazabal 3000
Ewen Ferguson 3300
Richard Mansell 3300
Takumi Kanaya 3300
Fabrizio Zanotti 4000
Joost Luiten 4000
Marcel Schneider 4000
Marcel Siem 4000
Matthieu Pavon 4000
Niklas Norgaard Moller 4000
Scott Jamieson 4000
Tom McKibbin 4000
Clement Sordet 5000
Hennie Du Plessis 5000
Marcus Kinhult 5000
Maximilian Kieffer 5000
Rikuya Hoshino 5000
Wilco Nienaber 5000
Eddie Pepperell 5500
Matthew Southgate 5500
Aaron Cockerill 6000
Callum Shinkwin 6000
Guido Migliozzi 6000
Jazz Janewattananond 6000
Matti Schmid 6000
Sami Valimaki 6000
Dan Bradbury 6500
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 6500
Calum Hill 7000
Edoardo Molinari 7000
Gavin Green 7000
Julien Brun 7000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 7000
Paul Waring 7000
Thriston Lawrence 7000
Dale Whitnell 7500
Sean Crocker 7500
Alejandro Del Rey 8000
Connor Syme 8000
Frederic Lacroix 8000
Hurly Long 8000
Luke Donald 8000
Sebastian Soderberg 8000
Zander Lombard 8000
Andy Sullivan 9000
Jeong Weon Ko 9000
Matthew Baldwin 9000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 10000
Nick Bachem 10000
Rafa Cabrera Bello 10000
Renato Paratore 10000
Shubhankar Sharma 10000
Tom Lewis 10000
Alexander Knappe 11000
Daniel Brown 11000
Daniel van Tonder 11000
Jeff Winther 11000
Oliver Bekker 11000
Adrien Saddier 12500
Daniel Gavins 12500
Jacques Kruyswijk 12500
Wil Besseling 12500

