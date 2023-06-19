2023 BMW International Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win, first clicks

The 2023 BMW International Open will start Thursday, with the DP World Tour event at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany, welcoming 156 world-class players to the latest event on the DP World Tour schedule.

This tournament continues a run for the DP World Tour being back in continental Europe for a few months in a row as golf season hits Europe.

This week, the event is played in Munich at a venue that can prove difficult to play at times.

Adrian Meronk is betting favorite

The 2023 BMW International Open betting odds show the betting favorite this week is Adrian Meronk, who comes into the tournament at 14-to-1 (+1400) betting odds.

Rasmus Hojgaard is next best on the table at 16-to-1.

Victor Perez is all on 20-to-1.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $99/year!

2023 BMW International Open first looks

Yannik Paul makes a ton of sense, along with Jorge Campillo, given their current form and their strong approach play.

Pablo Larrazabal was T-5 here last year and is a much improved player from that point in time.

Frederic Lacroix has been in the top 12 in his last two starts and finished in the top 15 here last year.

2023 BMW International Open betting odds: Outright winner