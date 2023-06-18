2023 US Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Wyndham Clark, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title and first-career major title with a win at Los Angeles Country Club's North Course in Los Angeles, Calif.

Clark won the event by a single shot on 10-under 270, shooting even-par 70 in the final round including a 60-foot lag putt to a foot to secure the winning par to beat Rory McIlroy.

Scottie Scheffler finished in solo third place, three shots out of the lead, with Cameron Smith finishing in solo fourth after Rickie Fowler bogeyed the final hole to shoot 5-over 75 and fall into a tie for fifth place.

Clark won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

US Open recap notes

Clark earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Clark earned 600 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this invitational event.

A total of 65 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 35th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Travelers Championship.

2023 US Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details