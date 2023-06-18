2023 US Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/18/2023
Golf News Net
The 2023 US Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Wyndham Clark, who earns his second-career PGA Tour title and first-career major title with a win at Los Angeles Country Club's North Course in Los Angeles, Calif.

Clark won the event by a single shot on 10-under 270, shooting even-par 70 in the final round including a 60-foot lag putt to a foot to secure the winning par to beat Rory McIlroy.

Scottie Scheffler finished in solo third place, three shots out of the lead, with Cameron Smith finishing in solo fourth after Rickie Fowler bogeyed the final hole to shoot 5-over 75 and fall into a tie for fifth place.

Clark won the $1,620,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

US Open recap notes

Clark earned 100 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Clark earned 600 FedEx Cup points, with the PGA Tour points offered at the major championship level for this invitational event.

A total of 65 (of 156) players finished the tournament in the 35th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Travelers Championship.

2023 US Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Wyndham Clark -10 64 67 69 70 270 $3,600,000
2 Rory McIlroy -9 65 67 69 70 271 $2,160,000
3 Scottie Scheffler -7 67 68 68 70 273 $1,413,430
4 Cameron Smith -6 69 67 71 67 274 $990,867
T5 Rickie Fowler -5 62 68 70 75 275 $738,934
T5 Tommy Fleetwood -5 73 69 70 63 275 $738,934
T5 Min Woo Lee -5 69 65 74 67 275 $738,934
T8 Tom Kim -4 73 68 66 69 276 $562,808
T8 Harris English -4 67 66 71 72 276 $562,808
T10 Austin Eckroat -3 71 68 73 65 277 $435,018
T10 Jon Rahm -3 69 73 70 65 277 $435,018
T10 Xander Schauffele -3 62 70 73 72 277 $435,018
T10 Dustin Johnson -3 64 70 71 72 277 $435,018
T14 Russell Henley -2 71 71 68 68 278 $332,343
T14 Collin Morikawa -2 71 69 69 69 278 $332,343
T14 Patrick Cantlay -2 71 71 67 69 278 $332,343
T17 Brooks Koepka -1 71 69 70 69 279 $284,167
T17 Matt Fitzpatrick -1 71 70 68 70 279 $284,167
19 Viktor Hovland E 69 70 69 72 280 $258,662
T20 Jordan Smith 1 70 71 74 66 281 $200,152
T20 Nick Hardy 1 70 69 75 67 281 $200,152
T20 Denny McCarthy 1 71 67 73 70 281 $200,152
T20 Keith Mitchell 1 68 71 71 71 281 $200,152
T20 Shane Lowry 1 72 70 68 71 281 $200,152
T20 Bryson DeChambeau 1 67 72 68 74 281 $200,152
T20 Ryutaro Nagano 1 71 67 68 75 281 $200,152
T27 Sahith Theegala 2 74 66 73 69 282 $143,295
T27 Sergio Garcia 2 70 71 71 70 282 $143,295
T27 Justin Suh 2 69 69 72 72 282 $143,295
T27 Tyrrell Hatton 2 74 67 69 72 282 $143,295
T27 Padraig Harrington 2 73 69 67 73 282 $143,295
T32 Dylan Wu 3 68 70 73 72 283 $108,001
T32 Patrick Rodgers 3 71 69 71 72 283 $108,001
T32 Sam Burns 3 69 70 71 73 283 $108,001
T32 Joaquin Niemann 3 68 72 70 73 283 $108,001
T32 Cameron Young 3 72 70 68 73 283 $108,001
T32 Tony Finau 3 68 69 72 74 283 $108,001
T32 Hideki Matsuyama 3 72 69 67 75 283 $108,001
T39 David Puig 4 69 73 75 67 284 $85,441
T39 Gordon Sargent (a) 4 69 71 75 69 284 $0
T39 Eric Cole 4 69 70 71 74 284 $85,441
T39 Si Woo Kim 4 67 72 71 74 284 $85,441
T43 Sam Bennett 5 67 68 79 71 285 $64,582
T43 Sebastián Muñoz 5 68 74 72 71 285 $64,582
T43 Andrew Putnam 5 68 71 73 73 285 $64,582
T43 Sam Stevens 5 75 67 70 73 285 $64,582
T43 Billy Horschel 5 73 67 71 74 285 $64,582
T43 Brian Harman 5 65 73 72 75 285 $64,582
T43 Ryan Fox 5 68 74 69 74 285 $64,582
T50 Mackenzie Hughes 6 67 73 75 71 286 $48,299
T50 Charley Hoffman 6 71 67 75 73 286 $48,299
T50 Kevin Streelman 6 72 69 71 74 286 $48,299
T50 Gary Woodland 6 70 68 73 75 286 $48,299
T54 Romain Langasque 7 71 68 77 71 287 $45,270
T54 Abraham Ancer 7 70 72 74 71 287 $45,270
T56 Patrick Reed 8 72 69 78 69 288 $44,420
T56 Ryan Gerard 8 69 70 76 73 288 $44,420
58 Yuto Katsuragawa 9 69 71 75 74 289 $43,783
59 Adam Hadwin 11 70 72 74 75 291 $43,358
T60 Jacob Solomon 12 68 73 77 74 292 $42,720
T60 Adam Svensson 12 71 70 77 74 292 $42,720
62 Ben Carr (a) 13 70 72 75 76 293 $0
63 Ryo Ishikawa 14 69 73 78 74 294 $42,083
64 Aldrich Potgieter (a) 15 70 72 74 79 295 $0
65 Maxwell Moldovan (a) 17 71 71 76 79 297 $0

