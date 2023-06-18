The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic purse is set for $2.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $375,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic field is headed by Amy Yang, Jennifer Kupcho, Lexi Thompson and more. This is the 15th event of the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule.

For 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic results and payout, see our final leaderboard

After 36 holes, there is a cut to the top 65 players, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour. There are 144 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.



Meijer LPGA Classic: What you need to know

Purse: $2,500,000

Winner's share: $375,000

Field size: 144 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament gets 500 Race to the CME Globe points, which will help them toward getting into the top 60 that qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2023 Meijer LPGA Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

