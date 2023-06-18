The 2023 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open purse is set for $1,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $180,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the Korn Ferry Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open field is headed by the likes of Ben Kohles, Chris Gotterup, Sam Saunders and more.

The event is played this year at Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kansas.

This event runs from Thursday through Sunday and offers 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to the winner.

Get our content ad-free by becoming a GNN member for $2/month!

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: What you need to know

Purse: $1,000,000

Winner's share: $180,000

Field size: 156 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Korn Ferry Tour points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

This is the 14th event of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour, with a winner earning 500 Korn Ferry Tour points.

The top 30 players at the end of the 2023 season earned a PGA Tour card for the following season, and the priority order into the fall events is based upon their combined points between the regular season and Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

The winner of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open will also earn approximately 10.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, boosting their world ranking.

2023 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout