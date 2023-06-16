Has Rickie Fowler ever won a major championship tournament?

Rickie Fowler was once considered the best player never to have won a major championship -- a distinction most any professional golfer doesn't want because it means that, while they're an incredibly accomplished player, they still don't have a major title to their name.

However, Rickie Fowler fell on some hard times since his last PGA Tour win at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open. Fowler went chasing better mechanics with his golf swing, seeking to become slightly more reliable in the biggest moments of golf tournaments with the hope that he would break through in a major championship.

After all, Fowler became the third player in men's golf history to finish in the top five of all four major championships in a single year. Back in 2014 when he accomplished the feat, Fowler became the first player to top-five all four majors in a calendar year without winning any of them.

Now, in 2023, Rickie Fowler looks to become a major champion at the 2023 US Open at Los Angeles Country Club. Rickie Fowler has never won a major championship, despite a number of close calls.

Rickie Fowler has won The Players Championship, which is considered as close as it gets to a major championship in men's professional golf without winning a major championship. He won in an aggregate-score playoff in 2015 after a remarkable back nine that led him to extra holes. That was his fourth PGA Tour win, with his win at TPC Scottsdale coming just a couple of years later.

Fowler hasn't won since on the PGA Tour, but he's now back in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking and looking to end a career-long frustration of coming up just short on the four biggest annual stages in men's golf. What would make a win all the more remarkable is that he hasn't played in the US Open since September 2020 at Winged Foot, making the PGA Championship his only major starts since 2020.